US Woman Quarantines For 5 Hours in Bathroom On Plane after testing Positive For COVID-19

US Woman Quarantines For 5 Hours in Bathroom On Plane after testing Positive For COVID-19

After testing positive with COVID-19 mid-flight, an American schoolteacher voluntarily quarantined herself in the restroom of her aircraft for around five hours. Marisa Fotieo, a Michigan schoolteacher, felt her throat hurting on her journey to Chicago from Iceland on December 20 and chose to test herself with fast test kits. She stated she found out she was COVID-19 positive “in what felt like two seconds.

“I just took my rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within what felt like two seconds there were two lines [indicating a positive test],” Fotieo told NBC News. “There’s 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them,” she said.

“POV you test positive for Covid while over the Atlantic Ocean,” Fotieo said in a video posted to TikTok from inside the plane bathroom.

Fotieo said she took two PCR tests and maybe five fast tests, all of which came back negative, in a separate interview with CNN. Fotieo, on the other hand, began to get a scratchy throat around an hour into the flight.

“The wheels started turning in my brain and I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to just go take a test.’ It was going to make me feel better,” Fotieo told CNN. “Immediately, it came back positive.”

The flight attendants looked after Fotieo as she was in the cramped aeroplane restroom cubicle. “Of course, when something like this happens, it’s stressful, but that’s part of our work,” said Ragnhildur Eiriksdottir, the flight attendant who helped Fotieo relax.