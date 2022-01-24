Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
24th Jan, 2022. 09:51 am

VIRAL: Anushka & Virat’s daughter Vamika’s face revealed; fans show displeasure

After almost a year of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter’s birth, the little Vamika was captured by the official broadcaster of the match as the Indian cricket team played South Africa at Cape Town.

The first-ever appearance of adorable Vamika is doing rounds all over social media as fans were more than delighted to see the little munchkin in her mother’s arms while they watched Virat playing on the field.

The videos circulating over the internet showed the live telecast focused Anushka in the stands with a clear view of baby Vamika in her arms. The camera paused on them for a few seconds before the feed cut back to the ground.

However, some fans and netizens showed their displeasure when the little one’s face was leaked this way.

Given that Virat and Anushka have been extremely protective of Vamika’s privacy, they demanded that the pictures be deleted from social media.

Here are the public reactions:

Also Read: Anushka Sharma treats fans with Vamika’s first fun birthday celebration

Since Vamika’s birth a little over a year ago, the celebrity couple has never shown her face in any of their photos. They have requested that the paparazzi refrain from photographing her, which they have followed.

In a statement last year, Anushka and Virat made a request for Vamika’s privacy when a section of the media shared her photos. In a statement, they said: “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (refrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people on the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”

