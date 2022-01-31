Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 03:26 pm

VIRAL VIDEO: Fashion Model Caught Hitting An Audience Member With Her Coat During A Ramp Walk

A video of a model slapping an audience member with her coat mid-runway at a New York fashion show has gone popular on social media. The footage shows the model walking down the runway in New York for designer Christan Cowan when she turns around and hits an audience member with her checkered coat. She continued strutting after the small stunt.

The post was initially shared by @parismumpower on TikTok, which amassed more than two million views and thousands of comments, with social media users joking about the incident. The video was posted on the Instagram page ‘defnoodles’ and also shared by designer Christian Cowan with the caption: “In a world of Karen’s, be a Teddy.”

The video was shot in September 2021, and the model was eventually identified as Theodora Quinlivan, also known as Teddy. However, it was later revealed that the prank was part of the act. Last year, the disturbing footage was shown at Christian Cowan’s Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear catwalk presentation in New York. “Her slapping me with that jacket was a full fashion reset!” remarked one of the audience members who was hit in the comments section of the fashion designer’s Instagram video.

The film has emerged on the internet as the designer prepares for New York Fashion Week, which begins on February 11.

