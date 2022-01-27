Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 02:41 am

WATC VIDEO: Babar Azam’s Lookalike Having Biryani Before PSL 2022

Babar Azam

Ahead of the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), we’ve got our hands on the first popular social media video that sets the tone for the meme-fest that is to follow.

Despite the fact that Babar Azam is preparing to lead Karachi Kings against Multan Sultans, a Facebook user has provided a video of a young man who looks just like him and appears to be equally engrossed in the plate of Biryani before him.

Let’s have a look at the video first

The young man is being teased by the person filming the video for having a Babar Azam resemblance. The lookalike of the country’s captain does his best to ignore the man and concentrate on Biryani, but he eventually gives up and smiles at the end of the clip.

In addition to kicking off the cricket season across the country, the opening of the PSL means a never-ending stream of memes, making social media scrolling rather enjoyable.

