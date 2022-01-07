Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 12:58 am

WATCH: Nida Yasir’s ‘Makhna’ grooves lit up the dance floor

Morning show host and actress Nida Yasir burns the dance floor on fire at her brother’s wedding festivities. Her dance video went viral on social media in which Nida can be seen dancing to the popular hit song Makhna and left her fans stunned with her killer moves.

The Nadaaniyaan actress has been observed dancing to a hit Bollywood song. She is dressed in a pink outfit and flaunts her dance moves to the audience.

