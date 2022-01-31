Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 10:45 pm

WATCH Terrifying Video | Mysterious sea creature with glowing eyes chases fisherman

A terrifying video that has gone viral on social media shows an unknown marine creature following a boat with a fisherman on board. The 45-second video, which was shot off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, has stunned everyone, according to the Daily Star.

The unnamed marine creature can be seen continuously leaping from the water in the now-viral footage, and it looks that it was attempting to chase the speedboat with the fisherman onboard. The anonymous man on the boat appeared to have captured the horrific moment. It came dangerously close to the speedboat at one point. We can also see the creature’s eyes shining in the dark. It was difficult to tell what creature it was because there was little light. However, it was unlike anything we had seen before.

The footage was shared on Twitter and captioned in Portuguese, “Mysterious creature followed a boat yesterday in Rio Grande do Sul.”

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 35,000 views and 256 retweets.

The comments section is teeming with people attempting to figure out what kind of critter it is. Some believe it was a dolphin, while others believe it was a harmless seal. The user who initially published the video also shared a Twitter thread in order to figure out what the odd creature was.

