Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 01:44 am

25th Jan, 2022. 01:44 am
Desi Bride

WATCH VIDEO: Desi Bride and her Squad Perform Bhangra to Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You

A video of a desi bride and her bridal party grooving to Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You during a wedding reception has gone popular on social media. The bride and her entourage may be seen here doing Bhangra to Shape Of You. That’s somewhat unique, isn’t it? This bride and her entourage, on the other hand, absolutely nailed the act. Who would have guessed that bhangra could be performed on Shape Of You?

The bride is clad in a lehenga and can be seen performing Bhangra with her squad at the wedding festivities in the now-viral video. She was clearly enjoying the show, as seen by the wide smile on her face.

Check out the video:

Netizens were blown away by the desi bride’s performance. Instagram users dubbed her the “Bhangra queen,” while others praised her “superb” performance.

Check comments below:

