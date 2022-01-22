Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 10:36 pm

WATCH VIDEO: Ghost Activity Caught on Camera. Footage Will SHOCK You

Ghost Activity

WATCH VIDEO: Ghost Activity Caught on Camera. Footage Will SHOCK You

A terrifying video of paranormal activity at a haunted pub in the United Kingdom is going viral on social media. Strange things have been going on at the Black and Grey Pub in Morpeth, Darlington, since sisters Richelle Stocks and Ashleigh Naisbitt took possession. After a series of eerie happenings, the pub’s employees are scared to come to work or go into the cellar.

According to the pub owners, they heard loud banging below and were afraid the boozer was being raided. They even phoned the cops, but when the officers came, the building was entirely vacant.

They noticed “human-looking” shadows strolling by the bar area after reviewing the day’s CCTV footage.

Ashleigh invited a paranormal investigator two days following the incident. She requested that the ghosts demonstrate their presence by moving the pen she held in her palm. A few seconds later, the pen began to move on its own, which startled Ashleigh and caused her to drop the pen on the floor.

“We were in the pub having a few beers when Richelle put this pen on her hand and said, ‘If there’s anybody there, move this pen,’ and literally two seconds after the pen started spinning,” Ashleigh explained.

“I hurled the pen and glanced at Ashleigh, my eyes wide, as if to ask, ‘What just happened?'” “You know when you don’t believe yourself that something has just happened,” Richelle explained to Mirror.

According to the sisters, the property is a hotspot for paranormal activity.

“After that, we had issues with iPads flying off the shelf, fridge doors opening themselves behind the bar, and a lot of footsteps.” So there’s a lot going on,” Ashleigh explained.

So far, the video has received 60,000 views on YouTube.

Check out the viral video below:

