24th Jan, 2022. 12:07 am

WATCH VIDEO: Groom Falls Miserably While Trying to Pick Up Bride

Groom Falls Miserably

A comical video of a drunk groom falling while trying to dance with his wife is going viral on social media. The video was posted to Instagram by the meme page ghantaa. The post has received millions of views and more than 1.28 million likes.

The bride and groom can be seen dancing on the dance floor with another couple in the now-viral footage. The groom draws the bride close to him in order to dance with her and attempts to raise her up for an advanced move. However, the groom’s inebriation, weak dance abilities, and lack of strength cause them to fall horribly as soon as he lifts her up. Meanwhile, the other couple, who appear to be inebriated, is busy dancing as their buddies fall behind them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by memes | news | comedy (@ghantaa)

In the backdrop, the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0 from the film Sooryavanshi could be heard. Netizens thought the video amusing and mocked the man.

 

