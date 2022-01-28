Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 02:45 am

WATCH VIDEO: Husband plays prank on wife with a fake snake, and she jumps on his lap

Snake

Fear is the first word that springs to mind when you think about a snake! When we see a snake, we are instantly filled with horror and fright. Snakes are many people’s biggest dread, and coming into contact with them would be a complete nightmare. This is why snake prank videos are so popular on the internet. A video of a husband pranking his wife with a fake snake is going popular on the internet.

In the video, the husband notices a small black snake moving in front of the door and points it out to his wife. The wife reaches down to capture the black snake, thinking he is playing a joke on her. She is scared when the snake begins to move and jumps into her husband’s lap out of terror. It turned out to be a fake snake planted by her spouse, rather than a real one. The video was published on Instagram by an account called hepgul5 with only three laughing emojis in the comment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hepgul5 😊 (@hepgul5)

The video, which was shared two days ago, has received over 33,123 likes so far. The comments section is filled with laughing emojis, and several people indicated they would try this prank on their friends. “That’s a good, fun track to do on your pal if you want to scare them,” one user remarked. ‘No, no, NO, I can’t deal with snakes, especially the two-legged kind,’ wrote another.

