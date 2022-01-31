WATCH VIDEO : Little Girl Drinks Milk From Elephant in Assam, and the Internet Goes Crazy Over It

People often drink milk from domestic animals like as cows, goats, and buffaloes, but a little girl in Assam’s Golaghat region received milk from an elephant, allowing everyone to see a fantastic bonding of love between an animal mother and a human kid. The viral video shows three-year-old Harshita Bora playing with their domestic elephant and drinking its milk in their garden. In the footage, the child is shown on her toes going for the elephant’s udder in an attempt to drink from it. She was also observed interacting with the animal, embracing and kissing its trunk.

According to the video, Harshita asked the elephant to relocate so she could sip milk, and the giant obliged and let the small child drink its milk. The girl’s elder sister and other family members were present and encouraged her. According to the neighbours, Harshita refers to the elephant as “Binu” and is frequently seen playing with it.

Love knows no boundaries, toddler girl drinks milk from elephant pic.twitter.com/xMyUvEUwkB — Somatirtha Purohit (@somatirtha) January 30, 2022

The occurrence occurs at a time when man-animal confrontations, particularly those between humans and elephants, are on the rise in various Assam regions.

According to official records, over 100 people died in elephant attacks in 2021, while 71 elephants died in different districts of Assam due to various causes such as electrocution, poisoning, being hit by a speeding train, and ‘accidental’ deaths such as falling into ponds and ditches or being struck by lightning.