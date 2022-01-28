WATCH VIDEO: Man Catches Massive Cobra With Bare Hands

Using just his bare hands, a volunteer in Thailand manages to capture a massive king cobra in a heart-stopping video. After the snake slithered into a palm plantation and sought to hide in the tank, residents in the southern Thai province of Krabi alerted police, according to Thaiger news website.

According to reports, the cobra was approximately 14 feet long and weighed more than 10 kg. An Ao Nang Subdistrict Administrative Organization volunteer took nearly 20 minutes to catch the snake, according to Sutee Naewhaad. Mr Naewhaad, 40, first lured the snake to an open road before attempting to capture it..

The king cobra, as seen in a video he posted to Facebook, resisted all capture attempts. Mr. Naewhaad was able to get away from the snake when it surged forward with its jaw open.

Reports from the area say that after capturing the king cobra, the snake catcher released it back into its native environment. He speculated that the snake was hunting for a mate because a cobra had recently been slain by villagers.

Aside from warning others against attempting to collect snakes, Mr. Naewhaad emphasised the importance of years of practise.

One of the world’s most deadly snakes, the king cobra is found exclusively in Asia’s subcontinent. Longest known venomous snake on earth, measuring 10 to 13 feet in length on average. With a population of snakes in Thailand, one of the largest king cobras on record was collected.