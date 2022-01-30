Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 12:36 am

WATCH VIDEO: Man Makes Ice Cream Golgappa With Chutney, Netizens Disgusted

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 12:36 am
Ice Cream Golgappa

We agree with netizens who suggest ice cream fusions with strange foods should be banned. Several videos have recently gone viral in which ice cream is infused with momos, dosas, and dhokla. It may get worse. Everyone loves golgappas, but what about with ice cream? We doubt it.

The Great Indian Foodie, a food blogging channel, published the video on Instagram, in which a man can be seen preparing golgappa ice cream rolls.

The video begins with him making golgappas with sukha puri, aloo, chhole, and plenty of chutney. Moving on, the man adds some cream and begins to make the ice cream rolls.

The video has over 151,000 views and several reactions. While the blogger stated that the pani puri ice cream tasted nice, netizens were shocked when they saw the ice cream being blended with golgappas. Here are some of the responses to the post:

Icecream gol gappa

