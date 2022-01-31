WATCH VIDEO | Man Performs CPR on Dog and Saves His Life, Netizens Love It
It never hurts to be friendly, especially to creatures who lack brains like humans. One such act of generosity has gone viral on the internet, with a guy saving a dog’s life by doing emergency CPR on it. When a woman’s beloved dog slumped on the pavement outside a park in Los Angeles, California, the incident occurred. According to accounts, the woman took her boxer, Stone, to the park on a Friday morning, but before they could enter, the 9-year-old dog fell and his owner shouted out for aid.
Thankfully, a man rushed to the spot and immediately started chest compression upon realising the dog wasn’t breathing. The man, identified as Jay also gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to the doggo. In a few seconds, the dog wriggled and moved its feet to signal it had started breathing again.
The video was shared on Twitter by a page called Goodable, with a caption that reads, ”This man was out for a walk when he noticed a dog had collapsed on the sidewalk. He ran up, performed CPR, and saved the dog’s life.”
This man was out for a walk when he noticed a dog had collapsed on the sidewalk. He ran up, performed CPR, and saved the dog's life.#Humanity ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/tCKkyzKwNe
— Goodable (@Goodable) January 29, 2022
In another video, Jay told his Instagram followers that Stone had been to the vet for a check-up and that his heart was fine. “The doctor said his heart was fine, that it wasn’t a seizure, but rather over-excitement, and he fell!” Jay penned an essay. Jay’s wonderful deed has gone viral, and the video has gone viral.
Wishing u a speedy recovery mate 👊💙❤️ RT:@Fraudiestaaa 'I’m grateful to this man for saving me,God is Great' https://t.co/lvo2GQTPxN
— ❄️ (@SCR1PT__) January 30, 2022
Yay… The boxer dog survived. Someone give that man a award. 🥺🥺😓🐾🐾 https://t.co/xlXPXq6HSs
— Doofus (@DoofusTheBoxer) January 30, 2022
Holy shit! This is the most wonderful thing I’ve seen on Twitter since I joined this cesspool. I’d buy this man a whole night of drinks!! https://t.co/Rhg9TGrgWJ
— Sean (@HillbillyBodhi) January 30, 2022
This man is a hero.
Thank you, sir!
👏🏼👏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼😘🐶😘
Learn CPR (for humans and animals).
And always be kind. https://t.co/pCThFwTMgy
— THEElariat – 😷🤚🏼🧼✋🏼 💉💉💉 (@LariatAngel) January 30, 2022
In a day full of dirty tabloids trying to ruin people's careers in the name of "news" and despicable scumbags confusing their fame and success as entitlement and an excuse for abhorrent behaviour, a little reminder that there are still good people among us 👇 https://t.co/Lj2R9WaP63
— Dawson (@daws21) January 30, 2022
