WATCH VIDEO: Meteor fireball lights up Karachi Sky

On Saturday night, a meteor streaked through the night sky over Karachi, visible to stargazers in the city and adjacent parts of Sindh.

Users on social media reported seeing a fast-moving colourful object in the sky that quickly vanished. According to reports, the meteor was observed in the sky at 7:15 p.m., and it was seen from various parts of the province, including Karachi.

The occurrence was confirmed by astronomical groups after the meteorite was detected burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere before landing to the ground.

According to Jawad Memon, a weather analyst, such meteors pose no harm to the populace.

Kal Meteoroid Tootney ki Exclusive Video by Fahad Ali Khan. Location: Airforce officer housing society opposite malir cantt Jawad Memon

Weather Updates PK / Karachi Doppler pic.twitter.com/mu1fdLvPaR — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) January 30, 2022

According to NASA, the dazzling streak is caused by glowing hot air as the hot rock zips through the Earth’s atmosphere. A “meteor shower” occurs when Earth encounters a large number of meteoroids at the same time.