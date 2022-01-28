WATCH VIDEO: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances Her Out in Empty Flight

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who rose to prominence with her dance videos, has returned with another video that has gone viral. This is also owing to her song selection, the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam.

Uma posted a video of herself dancing on Kacha Badam in an empty SpiceJet flight to her Instagram account, yamtha.uma. The post has been viewed over 23,000 times and liked 5,500 times. One of the cabin crew members took the footage. Netizens adored Uma’s adorable expressions and energetic moves as she danced on the song’s hook beat.