Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 02:57 am

WATCH VIDEO: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances Her Out in Empty Flight

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 02:57 am
SpiceJet Air Hostess

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who rose to prominence with her dance videos, has returned with another video that has gone viral. This is also owing to her song selection, the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam.

Uma posted a video of herself dancing on Kacha Badam in an empty SpiceJet flight to her Instagram account, yamtha.uma. The post has been viewed over 23,000 times and liked 5,500 times. One of the cabin crew members took the footage. Netizens adored Uma’s adorable expressions and energetic moves as she danced on the song’s hook beat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uma meenakshi (@yamtha.uma)

Read More

2 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Man Catches Massive Cobra With Bare Hands

Using just his bare hands, a volunteer in Thailand manages to capture...
4 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra said she has become a calmer person after marrying Nick

Priyanka Chopra claimed that since Nick Jonas entered her life, she has...
4 hours ago
When Kareena Kapoor recalled her Poo days as she enjoyed watching K3G’s

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well-known actress who has starred in a...
4 hours ago
Watch when Shehnaaz Gill danced her heart out at a function

Famed Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who remained quite inactive on...
6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan joins Ibrahim Ali Khan in the beautiful snow-capped valley

Sara Ali Khan has traveled to Kashmir's gorgeous and snow-capped valley to...
6 hours ago
Air hostess bride in wedding lehenga nails the pre-flight safety

On social media, a video of a desi bride has become popular....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Wife
7 mins ago
What Happens When the Groom’s Friend Falls Over Him on the Wedding Stage?

Wedding videos are popular on the internet these days due to their...
Snake
11 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Husband plays prank on wife with a fake snake, and she jumps on his lap

Fear is the first word that springs to mind when you think...
Varmala
16 mins ago
The bride cancels her wedding after the groom throws a garland at her during the Varmala ceremony.

An Indian wedding is a movie plot in and of itself, with...
Alizeh Shah
27 mins ago
Flashback: Alizeh Shah’s dance moves on Dilbar song goes viral

The video of actress Alizeh Shah in which she can be seen...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600