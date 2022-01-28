What Happens When the Groom’s Friend Falls Over Him on the Wedding Stage?

Wedding videos are popular on the internet these days due to their amusing and relatable content. Every day or so, humorous bride and groom stories go viral on the internet, entertaining social media users. Indian weddings are often joyous celebrations full of fun and festivities. During the wedding, the groom’s friends, in particular, are in a festive mood and take every opportunity to have a good time. One such video, which has gone viral, shows a wedding guest, who appears to be the groom’s friend, inadvertently falling over him in a quite humorous manner.

The bride and groom may be seen sitting on the stage in the footage. Meanwhile, two of the groom’s buddies are seen gifting the couple with cash. One of the friends then sits next to the groom on the armrest of the chair and slips and falls directly into his lap. The groom becomes enraged and orders his friend to leave.

The footage was posted to Instagram by an account called Divya Sharma.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVYA SHARMA ™ (@divusharma_9)

The video has received over 152,995 likes and has gone viral. Many people thought the video amusing and flooded the comments area with fire and laughing emojis.