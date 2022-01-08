Will PSL 7 be played in empty stadiums?

As the Omicron spreads swiftly across the country, provincial governments across the country are considering enacting limitations. The seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be played in empty stadiums, according to a purported announcement shared on social media by the Sindh Health Department.

While the announcement went viral on Twitter, the Sindh Health Department’s official account revealed that it was ‘photoshopped’ and called it a hoax. They replied that no such notice had been given and that no decision on limits had been taken as of yet.

PSL 7 will take place in front of a packed house at the National Stadium in Karachi and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

According to specifics, The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has already given the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) permission to host the PSL 7 matches in front of a full house, and no limitations are anticipated to be imposed.

According to the NCOC’s Covid-19 SOPs, only fully vaccinated persons will be permitted inside the stadium.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja stated that the fans are the most essential component of the sport, and he has indicated on several occasions that in PSL 7, he would incorporate innovative and interesting concepts to improve the supporters’ experience in the stadium.

Unique fan booths are believed to be placed outside the stadiums, where fans may participate in interesting activities such as commentating on recent PSL matches.

With the championship only a few weeks away, it will be fascinating to see what additional fan activities are planned.

The PSL 2022 will be split into two stages, with the first starting on January 27 in Karachi and the second beginning on February 27 in Lahore, with the play-offs and final taking place on February 27.