Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 10:11 pm

Will PSL 7 be played in empty stadiums?

PSL 7

PSL 7. © Instagram

As the Omicron spreads swiftly across the country, provincial governments across the country are considering enacting limitations. The seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be played in empty stadiums, according to a purported announcement shared on social media by the Sindh Health Department.

While the announcement went viral on Twitter, the Sindh Health Department’s official account revealed that it was ‘photoshopped’ and called it a hoax. They replied that no such notice had been given and that no decision on limits had been taken as of yet.

PSL 7 will take place in front of a packed house at the National Stadium in Karachi and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

According to specifics, The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has already given the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) permission to host the PSL 7 matches in front of a full house, and no limitations are anticipated to be imposed.

According to the NCOC’s Covid-19 SOPs, only fully vaccinated persons will be permitted inside the stadium.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja stated that the fans are the most essential component of the sport, and he has indicated on several occasions that in PSL 7, he would incorporate innovative and interesting concepts to improve the supporters’ experience in the stadium.

Unique fan booths are believed to be placed outside the stadiums, where fans may participate in interesting activities such as commentating on recent PSL matches.

With the championship only a few weeks away, it will be fascinating to see what additional fan activities are planned.

The PSL 2022 will be split into two stages, with the first starting on January 27 in Karachi and the second beginning on February 27 in Lahore, with the play-offs and final taking place on February 27.

Read More

1 day ago
PSL 2022: Shoaib Malik to Sing Peshawar Zalmi's anthem?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner, and teams...
1 day ago
Changes to T20I playing conditions come into effect

ISLAMABAD: An in-match penalty for slow over rates in men’s and women’s...
1 day ago
Australian Open threatening to become 'Not-so-Happy' Slam

MELBOURNE: The rapidly spreading Omicron variant, no Serena Williams or Roger Federer...
1 day ago
Mane, Salah and more -- Six stars to watch at the Cup of Nations

YAOUNDÉ: The Africa Cup of Nations begins in Cameroon on Sunday with...
1 day ago
N.Zealand great Taylor wants winning farewell after shock loss

CHRISTCHURCH: Ross Taylor saluted Bangladesh for their upset win in the first...
1 day ago
Stokes defies injury with fighting half-century in Ashes Test

SYDNEY: Wincing Ben Stokes produced a counter-punching half-century to help England recover...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sajal Aly
11 mins ago
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly divorce rumors intensifies, Ali Ansari Kisses Saboor Aly
25 mins ago
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot postponed

Covid-19 is once again rising in India which has caused the shooting...
44 mins ago
Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn got some twerking – watch video

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is a beautiful star...
Murree Incident: How to survive in case you get stranded in your car during a snowstorm
1 hour ago
Murree Incident: How to survive in case you get stranded in your car during a snowstorm

Inam Ghani, the Inspector General (IG) of the National Highways and Motorways...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600