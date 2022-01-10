Woman falls in the sea while riding a boat
The woman was saved from drowning by a squad of Coastal Police and Colaba Police officers.
In this video, a woman falls into the sea while riding on a boat at the gateway of India she was rescued by the Mumbai police.
According to Mumbai Police, the woman was saved from drowning by a squad of Coastal Police and Colaba Police officers. After a powerful ocean current hit her boat, the woman lost her balance and fell into the sea.
#WATCH | A team of Coastal Police & Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India, Mumbai today. The woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/UQFOfMQ8oK
