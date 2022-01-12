Woman Sues Sperm Donor She Met Online for Lying About Ethnicity, Education

After learning that the sperm donor she hired had lied to her about his marital status, ethnicity, and educational background, a Japanese woman gave up her baby. She is now suing the donor, which is unprecedented in the country.

The woman, who has only been identified as a 30-year-old woman from Tokyo, said she and her husband wanted to try for a second child but realised he had a hereditary issue and began seeking for a sperm donor using a membership exchange site (SNS).

On social internet, the woman located a sperm donor in his twenties who claimed to have graduated from one of Japan’s best colleges and to be Japanese. He also informed the woman that he was not married. The woman and donor allegedly had sex ten times in attempt to conceive, and the two were successful in June 2019, according to the Tokyo Shimbun.

However, she eventually discovered that the donor was a Chinese national who was married and did not, in fact, graduate from Kyoto University as he stated.

It was too late for her to get an abortion by the time she found out, so she gave birth to the baby. The youngster is now in the custody of a child care facility in Tokyo, according to Japanese media.

The woman is now suing the donor for $2.8 million in emotional anguish damages. She claimed the donor provided her with false information in order to have sex with her.

Children of donors in Japan have the legal right to know who their parents are because of “right to know” regulations. As a result, many donors are looking for alternate ways to donate in order to maintain their anonymity, making it more difficult for individuals or couples to identify potential donors.

People can easily find donors on numerous social media platforms because to the relatively uncontrolled sector. In Japan, this type of sperm donation is becoming more popular, with more than 10,000 children reported to have been conceived from the sperm of a third party.

The Mirai Life Research Institute created the country’s first sperm bank this summer in an attempt to curb the rising habit.

This type of “do it yourself” insemination, according to Hiroshi Okada, head of the Mirai Life Research Institute, can be exceedingly risky and pose serious health hazards.

“This is not simply a safety problem, but it can also be criminal and exceedingly hazardous,” Okada explained. “Infectious agents could be present in the sperm that is handed over. We have no way of knowing if the sperm belonged to the donor or not. It’s possible that the sperm isn’t Japanese when the child is born. So many bizarre events are taking place.”

Okada and his colleagues found that 96.4 percent of the more than 140 websites that provide sperm donation are dangerous. Many of the websites, he claims, are simply hook-up sites that take advantage of people looking for legitimate contributors.