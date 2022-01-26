Wordle explained: What is Wordle? Everything you need to know

Wordle is everywhere and impossible to ignore, especially if you spend some time at all on Twitter. Have you seen posts with yellow, green, and grey boxes? That is, indeed, Wordle. Even Jimmy Fallon is playing Wordle! But… what on earth is Wordle? We’re delighted you inquired.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that may be found online. It’s simple, enjoyable, and, like a crossword puzzle, can only be completed once per day. Every 24 hours, a new word of the day is introduced, and it is up to you to figure out what it is. The website does an excellent job at clarifying the rules:

Wordle gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word chosen at random. As illustrated above, if you place the correct letter in the correct location, it becomes green. A correct letter in the improper place is highlighted in yellow. A letter that isn’t in the term in any way appears grey.

You can submit a total of six words, which means you can enter five burner words to learn about the letters and their locations. Then you just have one chance to use those hints. You can even go for speed and guess the word of the day in three, two, or even one go.

It’s simple, yet it’s really captivating.