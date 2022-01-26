Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 02:15 pm

Wordle explained: What is Wordle? Everything you need to know

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 02:15 pm
What is Wordle

Wordle explained: What is Wordle Everything you need to know

Wordle is everywhere and impossible to ignore, especially if you spend some time at all on Twitter. Have you seen posts with yellow, green, and grey boxes? That is, indeed, Wordle. Even Jimmy Fallon  is playing Wordle! But… what on earth is Wordle? We’re delighted you inquired.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that may be found online. It’s simple, enjoyable, and, like a crossword puzzle, can only be completed once per day. Every 24 hours, a new word of the day is introduced, and it is up to you to figure out what it is. The website does an excellent job at clarifying the rules:

Wordle gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word chosen at random. As illustrated above, if you place the correct letter in the correct location, it becomes green. A correct letter in the improper place is highlighted in yellow. A letter that isn’t in the term in any way appears grey.

You can submit a total of six words, which means you can enter five burner words to learn about the letters and their locations. Then you just have one chance to use those hints. You can even go for speed and guess the word of the day in three, two, or even one go.

It’s simple, yet it’s really captivating.

 

 

Read More

16 hours ago
Shehnaaz Gill shares Sidharth Shukla's family's statement, 'Please reach to us'

The death of actor Sidharth Shukla came as a shock to his...
16 hours ago
Watch Sonam Kapoor, Rhea and Anant Ahuja reunite after months

After months apart, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor recently had a touching...
18 hours ago
Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s matching style statements

Now that West and Julia Fox are dating, it seemed that the...
18 hours ago
Hadiqa Kiani wants justice for Noor Mukadam

Hadiqa Kiani, a Pakistani singer, and actress resorted to social media on...
18 hours ago
Shehnaaz Gill to pay a touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss

On the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale this weekend, Shehnaaz Gill will...
18 hours ago
Ananya Pandey refuses to take Siddhant's jacket, 'Aaj full sleeves'

Ananya Pandey was at Taj Land's End with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Today’s Wordle
6 mins ago
Today’s Wordle Word Of The Day Answer 221: January 26th

Wednesday is Wordle day! At least, that's what We like to imagine,...
Circus
9 mins ago
Circus performer falls 20 feet to the earth after a rollerblading stunt

Lukasz Malewski, a professional skater and performer, was performing a stunt at...
24 mins ago
Shehzad Roy amuses fans by faking levitate techniques

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy has made our week a better one...
philippines covid
36 mins ago
Philippines logs 15,789 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 15,789 new COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement