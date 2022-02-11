A 14-foot-long Indonesian crocodile that had been stuck with a tyre on its neck for six years was finally freed
An Indonesian bird catcher rescued a wild crocodile that had been imprisoned for six years by an old motorcycle tyre wrapped around its neck. Wildlife conservation specialists have lauded the arduous work as a watershed moment. The 4.5-meter (14.8-foot) saltwater female crocodile has become a symbol for the residents of Palu, Central Sulawesi’s major city. The beast was spotted on the city’s river, the tyre around its neck tightening and threatening to choke her.
Tili, a 35-year-old bird catcher and dealer who had recently relocated to the city, heard about the legendary crocodile from his neighbours and was motivated to save the animal. A crowd cheered nearby as Tili and his friends freed the crocodile free, according to a video of the rescue that has gone viral on the internet. Other residents then phoned firefighters and a wildlife conservation organisation to assist them in reintroducing the animal into the wild.
A crocodile in Indonesia that had a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years was finally freed by a self-taught reptile rescuer pic.twitter.com/iHoBx4IgE4
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2022
“I have experiences and skills in catching animals, not only birds, but farm animals that are released from the cage,” Tili, who goes by a single name, told The Associated Press. “I believe I can rescue the crocodile with my skills.”
“For all of the efforts Tili has done for protected wildlife and being the kind of animal lover he is, that’s a great milestone,” said Haruna Hamma who heads Central Sulawesi province’s conservation agency.
Download BOL News App for latest news