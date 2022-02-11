Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 01:57 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

A 14-foot-long Indonesian crocodile that had been stuck with a tyre on its neck for six years was finally freed

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 01:57 am
crocodile

An Indonesian bird catcher rescued a wild crocodile that had been imprisoned for six years by an old motorcycle tyre wrapped around its neck. Wildlife conservation specialists have lauded the arduous work as a watershed moment. The 4.5-meter (14.8-foot) saltwater female crocodile has become a symbol for the residents of Palu, Central Sulawesi’s major city. The beast was spotted on the city’s river, the tyre around its neck tightening and threatening to choke her.

Tili, a 35-year-old bird catcher and dealer who had recently relocated to the city, heard about the legendary crocodile from his neighbours and was motivated to save the animal. A crowd cheered nearby as Tili and his friends freed the crocodile free, according to a video of the rescue that has gone viral on the internet. Other residents then phoned firefighters and a wildlife conservation organisation to assist them in reintroducing the animal into the wild.

“I have experiences and skills in catching animals, not only birds, but farm animals that are released from the cage,” Tili, who goes by a single name, told The Associated Press. “I believe I can rescue the crocodile with my skills.”

He strung ropes of several diameters into a trap connected to a tree near the river and baited it with chickens, ducks, and birds. The crocodile finally slid into the trap Monday night, after three weeks of waiting and several failed efforts. Tili dragged the caught crocodile ashore and sawed through the 50-centimeter-diameter-

“For all of the efforts Tili has done for protected wildlife and being the kind of animal lover he is, that’s a great milestone,” said Haruna Hamma who heads Central Sulawesi province’s conservation agency.

Read More

2 hours ago
Coast Guard mom found guilty of killing her own baby according to postpartum report

A US Coast Guard mother was convicted guilty of murdering her five-month-old...
2 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha dances to the song 'Kacha Badam,'

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha performs a dance to the song 'Kacha...
3 hours ago
A video of students offering namaz inside the classroom has gone viral

The video of a few Muslim students offering namaz inside a classroom...
4 hours ago
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat Hussian's third wife Syeda Dania Shah gives her first interview after wedding

Aamir Liaquat Hussian, who tied the knot yesterday for the third time...
5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt wears rich creamy white saree for Gangubai promotions

To prepare for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, actress Alia Bhatt says...
5 hours ago
Syeda Tuba Anwar shares a Quranic verse to respond Aamir Liaquat Hussian

Syeda Tuba Anwar shared a Quranic verse about "Slander (Tohmat)" after a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

QG VS IU
1 hour ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United | QG VS IU – Match Preview | Predictions

QG VS IU: Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will meet in the 18th...
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
1 hour ago
Garena free fire redeem codes on, 12th feb 2022

Garena free fire redeem codes 12th February: Best ways to redeem free...
1 hour ago
PDM decides to bring no-confidence motion against govt

Pakistan Democratic Movement has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the...
Wordle Answer Today
1 hour ago
Wordle Answer Today 12th February #238 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 238 that was released today, February 10,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600