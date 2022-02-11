A 14-foot-long Indonesian crocodile that had been stuck with a tyre on its neck for six years was finally freed

An Indonesian bird catcher rescued a wild crocodile that had been imprisoned for six years by an old motorcycle tyre wrapped around its neck. Wildlife conservation specialists have lauded the arduous work as a watershed moment. The 4.5-meter (14.8-foot) saltwater female crocodile has become a symbol for the residents of Palu, Central Sulawesi’s major city. The beast was spotted on the city’s river, the tyre around its neck tightening and threatening to choke her.

Tili, a 35-year-old bird catcher and dealer who had recently relocated to the city, heard about the legendary crocodile from his neighbours and was motivated to save the animal. A crowd cheered nearby as Tili and his friends freed the crocodile free, according to a video of the rescue that has gone viral on the internet. Other residents then phoned firefighters and a wildlife conservation organisation to assist them in reintroducing the animal into the wild.

A crocodile in Indonesia that had a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years was finally freed by a self-taught reptile rescuer pic.twitter.com/iHoBx4IgE4 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2022

“I have experiences and skills in catching animals, not only birds, but farm animals that are released from the cage,” Tili, who goes by a single name, told The Associated Press. “I believe I can rescue the crocodile with my skills.”

He strung ropes of several diameters into a trap connected to a tree near the river and baited it with chickens, ducks, and birds. The crocodile finally slid into the trap Monday night, after three weeks of waiting and several failed efforts. Tili dragged the caught crocodile ashore and sawed through the 50-centimeter-diameter-