Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 12:31 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

A British mother was sacked because she had a ‘inconvenient’ pregnancy issue

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 12:31 pm
Pregnancy

A British mother was sacked because she had a ‘inconvenient’ pregnancy issue

While suffering from the same horrible morning sickness illness as Kate Middleton, a woman was told her pregnancy was “inconvenient” for her boss.

Kiran Nasreen, a receptionist, was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a condition that may leave women bedridden and vomiting, and informed her boss, Dr. Akbar Ali Malik, that she was unable to work.

However, an employment tribunal heard that her texts and phone calls were ignored, so her husband went into the office to explain on her behalf.

However, an employment tribunal heard that her texts and phone calls were ignored, so her husband went into the office to explain on her behalf.

The panel was told that Dr. Malik was “hostile” and refused to collect her sick notes or medical proof since she “was no longer needed” after three years with the firm.

The Duchess of Cambridge had the issue during all three of her pregnancies and was hospitalised when carrying Prince George.

According to the NHS, it affects up to 2% of women in the UK and is one of the most prevalent reasons for hospitalisation during pregnancy.

Mrs. Nasreen has won her discrimination claim after a panel determined that her difficult pregnancy was “inconvenient” to the company.

 

Read More

16 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: SpiceJet's air hostess dances to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida. 

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess, has become an internet phenomenon after...
16 hours ago
A man tries to kick a stray dog but falls hard. Perfect karma, says netizens

Many people are firm believers in fate, while others reject the concept...
16 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Saree-clad 62-yr-old woman climbs one of the toughest peaks of Western Ghats

If you believe that becoming older slows down the human body, Nagaratnamma,...
17 hours ago
Watch Video: The video of Air India flight landing in London during Storm Eunice goes viral  

Two Air India planes landed successfully at Heathrow Airport in London, UK,...
18 hours ago
Ananya Panday reveals Deepika Padukone is a big foodie

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres...
19 hours ago
Taapsee Pannu wraps up her next Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Taapsee Pannu is one of Bollywood's greatest actresses. She's been filming nonstop...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kanye West
9 mins ago
‘It’s all love,’ Kanye West gets along fine with Soulja Boy

Kanye West and Soulja Boy are no longer at odds, as the...
Princess Diana
20 mins ago
Princess Diana’s solo journey to New York City helped put Brooklyn on the map

Princess Diana visited Brooklyn in February 1989. The 27-year-old prince came in...
West criticised China over Uyghurs but remained silent on Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM Imran
39 mins ago
PM Imran Khan to address E-Commerce Pakistan Convention in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address E-Commerce Pakistan Convention in...
41 mins ago
Philanthropists should come forward for health sector: President Alvi

President Arif Alvi urged the philanthropists to step forward and join hands...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600