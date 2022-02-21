A British mother was sacked because she had a ‘inconvenient’ pregnancy issue

While suffering from the same horrible morning sickness illness as Kate Middleton, a woman was told her pregnancy was “inconvenient” for her boss.

Kiran Nasreen, a receptionist, was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a condition that may leave women bedridden and vomiting, and informed her boss, Dr. Akbar Ali Malik, that she was unable to work.

However, an employment tribunal heard that her texts and phone calls were ignored, so her husband went into the office to explain on her behalf.

The panel was told that Dr. Malik was “hostile” and refused to collect her sick notes or medical proof since she “was no longer needed” after three years with the firm.

The Duchess of Cambridge had the issue during all three of her pregnancies and was hospitalised when carrying Prince George.

According to the NHS, it affects up to 2% of women in the UK and is one of the most prevalent reasons for hospitalisation during pregnancy.

Mrs. Nasreen has won her discrimination claim after a panel determined that her difficult pregnancy was “inconvenient” to the company.