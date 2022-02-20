A man tries to kick a stray dog but falls hard. Perfect karma, says netizens
Many people are firm believers in fate, while others reject the concept of destiny or karma. During these times, the internet produces some fantastic videos that are sure to revive one’s trust in fate. This video, which was shared on Twitter, is an excellent example of what we’re referring to.
The video, which was shared by Natureholic, shows CCTV footage of a man going along the street. As the video progresses, the man approaches a helpless stray dog and attempts to kick it hard. Unfortunately, he stumbles and falls flat on his back.
Take a look:
Perfect karma! 😂😂pic.twitter.com/rsL2u3SHz7
— Natureholic (@Natureholic2) February 19, 2022
The video has received over 306k views and numerous reactions. While some said the video was a wonderful example of karma, others emphasised how appropriate the man’s punishment was.
— Boopathi ponnusamy (@Vpbupathy) February 20, 2022
KARMA 💯 https://t.co/z66xNHcW4T
— Moti Prem (@moti_prem) February 19, 2022
Good! Serves this moron right. https://t.co/9lSxjbM2y7
— Lynda Engstrom (@EngstromLynda) February 19, 2022
