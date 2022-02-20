Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 09:49 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

A man tries to kick a stray dog but falls hard. Perfect karma, says netizens

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 09:49 pm
Dog

A man tries to kick a stray dog but falls hard. Perfect karma, says netizens

Many people are firm believers in fate, while others reject the concept of destiny or karma. During these times, the internet produces some fantastic videos that are sure to revive one’s trust in fate. This video, which was shared on Twitter, is an excellent example of what we’re referring to.

The video, which was shared by Natureholic, shows CCTV footage of a man going along the street. As the video progresses, the man approaches a helpless stray dog and attempts to kick it hard. Unfortunately, he stumbles and falls flat on his back.

 

Take a look:

The video has received over 306k views and numerous reactions. While some said the video was a wonderful example of karma, others emphasised how appropriate the man’s punishment was.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Taapsee Pannu wraps up her next Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Taapsee Pannu is one of Bollywood's greatest actresses. She's been filming nonstop...
3 hours ago
Oo Antava fame Samantha raises the hotness in breathtaking photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gradually establishing herself as one of India's most...
3 hours ago
Karisma Kapoor's recent selfie makes you fall in love with her!

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are two of the most fashionable sisters,...
8 hours ago
PCB bans James Faulkner from future participation in any PSL tournament

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner, who has withdrawn from the ongoing 7th season...
18 hours ago
Cynthia Perkins, a Louisiana teacher, was punished after she laced her students' ' cupcakes with her ex- husband's sperm

A disgraced Louisiana teacher will spend decades in prison after pleading guilty...
22 hours ago
Watch Video: Unruly Passenger Attempts to Enter Cockpit, Open Plane Door

On Sunday, an American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Saree clad
4 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Saree-clad 62-yr-old woman climbs one of the toughest peaks of Western Ghats

If you believe that becoming older slows down the human body, Nagaratnamma,...
PSL 7 Points table
26 mins ago
PSL 7 Points Table after Multan Vs Islamabad | Match 29

PSL 7 Points table: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United – 29th match...
Naseem Shah
32 mins ago
PSL 7: ‘I get a lot of motivation from Rizwan bhai,’ says Naseem Shah

PSL 7: Naseem Shah, a fast bowler, has credited Mohammad Rizwan with...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
46 mins ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Come With 8GB of RAM

With the rumoured Apple iPhone 14 range expected to appear this autumn,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600