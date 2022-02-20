A man tries to kick a stray dog but falls hard. Perfect karma, says netizens

Many people are firm believers in fate, while others reject the concept of destiny or karma. During these times, the internet produces some fantastic videos that are sure to revive one’s trust in fate. This video, which was shared on Twitter, is an excellent example of what we’re referring to.

The video, which was shared by Natureholic, shows CCTV footage of a man going along the street. As the video progresses, the man approaches a helpless stray dog and attempts to kick it hard. Unfortunately, he stumbles and falls flat on his back.

Take a look:

The video has received over 306k views and numerous reactions. While some said the video was a wonderful example of karma, others emphasised how appropriate the man’s punishment was.