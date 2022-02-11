A video of students offering namaz inside the classroom has gone viral

The video of a few Muslim students offering namaz inside a classroom at the Government Higher Primary School in Ankathadka, Kadaba taluk, has gone viral on social media.

Following the virality of the video clip, officials from the education department and the Bellare police department paid a visit to the location.

Jalaja, the school’s principal, stated, “Last Friday, the teachers were unaware of the occurrence of offering namaz. We instructed pupils not to engage in such activities as soon as we became aware of the problem.”

A few students’ parents had asked the school for permission to take their children to the mosque to pray on Friday. There was no authorization to offer namaz within the school.

“We had asked the parents to accompany the children for the masjid on Friday noon and later drop them back to the school. The students had offered namaz by locking the door. A parents meeting has been convened at the school on February 12 at 10 am,” said SDMC president Praveen Ankathadka.

BEO Lokesh C said, “as soon as the incident came to my notice, I directed the Cluster Resource Person to visit the school to collect information and submit a report on the same.”