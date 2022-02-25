Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:43 pm
As the Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens, this old photo of a couple wearing two flags goes viral

Russia Ukraine crisis

Russia-Ukraine Tensions that made headlines just a month ago have now erupted into a full-fledged conflict, with Putin invading eastern Ukraine. Yesterday, several videos of Ukrainians leaving their homes to bomb shelters circulated on social media. A photograph of a couple holding hands, on the other hand, quickly went popular on social media. A guy is seen covered in the Ukrainian flag, and a girl is seen wrapped in the Russian flag. Take a look at the viral photo below.

 

The shot was taken in 2019. Max Korzh, a Belarussian rapper, took the photo at a concert in Warsaw. Kuznetsova, the girl in the photo, told The Washington Post that they didn’t arrange the position, but she and her fiance stood with their foreheads together, not looking at the camera, and clutching each other while draped in flags.

“We didn’t have any political intentions with this photograph,” she said. “But after that photograph took off all over the Internet and I read a bunch of comments, both good and bad, I understood that maybe a photo like that can provide some hope for people that everything can be good no matter what, that love can conquer all,” she said.

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine rise, the photograph is going viral on social media and earning praise from all corners.

 

