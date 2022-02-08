Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:06 pm
Brave Muslim Girl CHANTS 'Allahu Akbar' as Hindu mob surrounds her

Allahu Akbar

The Hijab controversy in India is heating up as Hindu students continue to oppose Muslim classmates wearing hijab on campus. Young Muslim students, on the other hand, refuse to give up and continue to fight for their fundamental rights.

In this regard, a video of a Muslim girl fighting against a Hindu extremist crowd went viral on social media. The young Muslim girl was on her way to college in Karnataka when Hindu-right students began heckling her. They also waved saffron blankets antagonizingly.

The girl first disregarded the throng, but the mob continued to yell anti-her insults. While the group appeared scary, the brave girl responded to their slogans with “Allahu Akbar.”

Campus administrators later intervened and brought her to her college. The girl won praise on social media for her bravery in the face of the mob.

 

Muslim students stated unequivocally that they will not refuse to wear hijab under any circumstances. They also petitioned the High Court to order the government to allow them to wear hijab in school. As a result, Hindu students replied by protesting the hijab by wearing saffron shawls to school.

Protest against Hijab turns violent in Karnataka

Violence was reported in Indian media on Tuesday during a demonstration against the hijab. According to reports, the stone pelting began following an argument between the hijab-wearing students and another set of students dressed in saffron scarves. Several pupils were injured as a result of the stone-pelting.

The police also arrived on the site and attempted to maintain control of the situation. To disperse the mob from the surrounding areas of Shivamogga’s Bapujinagar Government Pre-University College, police caned students and demonstrators.

The demonstration also took a serious turn, with students wearing hijab raising ‘Allah ho Akbar’ banners and Hindu students raising ‘Jai Sriram’ slogans.

Furthermore, due to the intensity of the situation, the college administration declared an indefinite holiday.

