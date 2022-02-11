Coast Guard mom found guilty of killing her own baby according to postpartum report

A US Coast Guard mother was convicted guilty of murdering her five-month-old baby at her Alaska home two years ago.

An eight-person jury rendered a decision in the case of petty officer Katie Richard, who had a disturbing online search history, according to the court.

“What do I do if I feel like I want to hurt my baby?” was one of them. and “What should I do if I despise being a mother?” based on facts given in court last month

“It’s stunning,” prosecutor Coast Guard Lt Cmdr Allison Murray said in court on Tuesday, “to hear this apathy, this callousness.”

Prosecutors claim Richard informed detectives in April 2020 that she “may have” suffocated the infant. According to The Washington Post, the 25-year-old petty officer initially claimed the infant died naturally in her sleep.

Gustavo Flores-Guerra, her ex-husband and fellow US Coast Guard member, had been out with friends on the day of their daughter’s death.

According to the evidence presented in court, the baby was discovered unresponsive three hours after Richard had placed her to sleep. Police were reportedly told by the couple’s acquaintances that they heard cries emanating from the house.

Although the mother eventually apologised to authorities, an autopsy revealed that the baby died of suffocation, and photographs produced in court showed a blood-stained pacifier.

That and other things were not recovered by US Coast Guard investigators, who were chastised for their handling of the two-year-long investigation.

“They could have called in some people with more expertise, like the [Naval Criminal Investigative Service] or maybe the FBI,” said Chris McDonough, a retired murder detective who testified for the defence in the case, to The Washington Post.

Richard’s attorney instructed the court in an Alaskan facility for the US Coast Guard to disregard the mother’s initial interview with investigators.

The mother remained silent throughout the trial and is expected to appeal her conviction.

It was the first homicide at a US Coast Guard base in over a decade.

The force is the second-smallest in the United States military, and it is based on the Alaskan island of Kodiak, about 400 miles south of Anchorage.