Complete List of Public Holidays in 2022
The Federal Government just announced a detailed list of all public and optional holidays that will be recognised across the country in 2022.
According to the Cabinet Division’s official notification, there will be a total of 14 public holidays, with the first being Kashmir Day, which will be commemorated on February 5th.
Let’s have a look at all the public holidays for 2022:
|Sr. No.
|Name of Occasion
|Day(s)
|Date(s)
|1
|Kashmir Day
|Saturday
|5 February
|2
|Pakistan Day
|Wednesday
|23 March
|3
|Labour Day
|Sunday
|1 May
|4*
|Eid-ul-Fitr
|Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
|3, 4, 5 May
|5*
|Eid-ul-Azha
|Sunday, Monday, Tuesday
|10, 11, 12 July
|6*
|Ashura
|Sunday, Monday
|7, 8 August
|7
|Independence Day
|Sunday
|14 August
|8*
|Eid Milad-un-Nabi
|Sunday
|9 October
|9
|Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas
|Sunday
|25 December
|10
|Day after Christmas (only for Christian community)
|Monday
|26 Decembe
On the other hand, there will be a total of 23 optional holidays. Let’s have a look at them.
|Sr. No.
|Occasion
|Day(s)
|Date(s)
|1
|New Year Day
|Saturday
|1 January (already observed)
|2
|Basant Punchami
|Saturday
|5 February
|3
|Shivaratri
|Tuesday
|1 March
|4*
|Shab-e-Meraj
|Tuesday
|1 March
|5
|Holi
|Thursday
|17 March
|6
|Dulhandi
|Friday
|18 March
|7*
|Shab-e-Barat
|Friday
|18 March
|8
|Baisakhi
|Thursday
|14 April
|9
|Good Friday
|Friday
|15 April
|10
|Easter/Day after Easter
|Sunday, Monday
|17, 18 April
|11
|Eid-e-Rizwan
|Thursday
|21 April
|12
|Buddha Purnima
|Monday
|16 May
|13
|Nauroze
|Tuesday
|16 August
|14
|Janam Ashtami
|Friday
|19 August
|15
|Khordad Sal
|Sunday
|21 August
|16*
|Chehlum
|Saturday
|17 September
|17
|Durga Puja
|Monday
|3 October
|18
|Dussehra
|Wednesday
|5 October
|19
|Birthday of Guru
Valmik Sawami Ji
|Sunday
|9 October
|20
|Diwali
|Monday
|24 October
|21*
|Giyarvee Shareef
|Monday
|7 November
|22
|Birthday of Guru Nanak
|Tuesday
|8 November
Muslim employees will be given one alternative holiday, while non-Muslim employees would be granted three.
Meanwhile, banks will be closed for public trading on the 3rd of January (already observed), the 4th of April, and the 1st of July.
