Complete List of Public Holidays in 2022

The Federal Government just announced a detailed list of all public and optional holidays that will be recognised across the country in 2022.

According to the Cabinet Division’s official notification, there will be a total of 14 public holidays, with the first being Kashmir Day, which will be commemorated on February 5th.

Let’s have a look at all the public holidays for 2022:

Sr. No. Name of Occasion Day(s) Date(s) 1 Kashmir Day Saturday 5 February 2 Pakistan Day Wednesday 23 March 3 Labour Day Sunday 1 May 4* Eid-ul-Fitr Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 3, 4, 5 May 5* Eid-ul-Azha Sunday, Monday, Tuesday 10, 11, 12 July 6* Ashura Sunday, Monday 7, 8 August 7 Independence Day Sunday 14 August 8* Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sunday 9 October 9 Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas Sunday 25 December 10 Day after Christmas (only for Christian community) Monday 26 Decembe

On the other hand, there will be a total of 23 optional holidays. Let’s have a look at them.

Sr. No. Occasion Day(s) Date(s) 1 New Year Day Saturday 1 January (already observed) 2 Basant Punchami Saturday 5 February 3 Shivaratri Tuesday 1 March 4* Shab-e-Meraj Tuesday 1 March 5 Holi Thursday 17 March 6 Dulhandi Friday 18 March 7* Shab-e-Barat Friday 18 March 8 Baisakhi Thursday 14 April 9 Good Friday Friday 15 April 10 Easter/Day after Easter Sunday, Monday 17, 18 April 11 Eid-e-Rizwan Thursday 21 April 12 Buddha Purnima Monday 16 May 13 Nauroze Tuesday 16 August 14 Janam Ashtami Friday 19 August 15 Khordad Sal Sunday 21 August 16* Chehlum Saturday 17 September 17 Durga Puja Monday 3 October 18 Dussehra Wednesday 5 October 19 Birthday of Guru Valmik Sawami Ji Sunday 9 October 20 Diwali Monday 24 October 21* Giyarvee Shareef Monday 7 November 22 Birthday of Guru Nanak Tuesday 8 November

Muslim employees will be given one alternative holiday, while non-Muslim employees would be granted three.

Meanwhile, banks will be closed for public trading on the 3rd of January (already observed), the 4th of April, and the 1st of July.