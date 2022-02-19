Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 03:32 am
Cynthia Perkins, a Louisiana teacher, was punished after she laced her students’ ‘ cupcakes with her ex- husband’s sperm

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 03:32 am
Cynthia Perkins

Cynthia Perkins, a Louisiana teacher, was punished after she laced her kids’ cupcakes with her ex-sperm. husband’s

A disgraced Louisiana teacher will spend decades in prison after pleading guilty to “horrific crimes” against children and admitting to serving her kids cupcakes laced with sperm from her ex-husband, who is facing child sex crime charges of his own. Using her ex-sperm husband’s

According to authorities, Cynthia Perkins, 36, consented to plead guilty and testify against her ex, 44-year-old former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT member Dennis Perkins, who is also charged with dozens of child sex crimes.

According to local media, she was sentenced to 41 years of hard labour without the possibility of release on Friday.

Prior to her sentencing, the 36-year-old apologised to her victims.

Perkins pleaded convicted to second-degree rape, child pornography production, and conspiracy mingling of hazardous drugs.

“She not only renounced any right to appeal and escape conviction, but she also protected the victims from having to relive her heinous crimes throughout this particular trial,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said on Monday. “Today’s conviction benefits both our victims and justice.”

Cynthia Perkins was a junior high English teacher until she quit when the couple’s home was raided by police. Dennis Perkins, a special operations lieutenant with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, was fired immediately.

In 2019, investigators said they received a tip on the Denham Springs couple from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. During a search warrant in October of that year, police recovered images of the couple posing naked with a child, as well as other evidence.

A child between the ages of 9 and 10 was allegedly raped by the couple. Hidden cameras were allegedly discovered in their attic and bathroom by investigators.

“We look forward to holding Dennis Perkins accountable for his crimes in the very near future,” Landry added.

 

