Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 05:17 pm
Fans mourn as TikTok Famous cat Pot Roast dies

Pot Roast

On Wednesday, a cat adored by hundreds of TikTok users died after a fight with feline Aids.

Pot Roast was mourned by fans when her owner wrote a heartfelt tribute to the much-loved pet, according to The Sun.

“My little bird flew away this morning at 11.47am,” her owner captioned a video of them together.

“I could tell when I saw Pot Roast this morning that she was done fighting, and even though I wasn’t done fighting for her, I let her go.”

“She fell asleep in my arms,” she went on.

“At the end of the day, it was just her and myself.” And I’m thankful for every time we spent together.”

Just a day before, the cat’s owner, who goes by the handle Pot Roast’s Mom on social media, disclosed that the popular feline had returned to the clinic.

“She got a second blood transfusion yesterday and a seizure last night due to low blood sugar,” she added.

“They’re keeping an eye on her and may give her a third blood transfusion.”

“I’m not sure how much time we have left, and I don’t want to waste it on social media, so I’m going to step back.”

Earlier this month, her owner was concerned that Pot Roast “may be nearing the end,” so she created a video in which she promised to provide her “all the things I know she likes.”

According to another video on the account, Pot Roast got feline immunodeficiency virus from the owner’s second cat, Carrot, who died after being hit by a car.

Pot Roast’s owner stated that the virus had gone to her bone marrow and that her body was no longer producing red or white blood cells as a result of the infection.

 

