Florida firefighters save dog that fell into bay
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – After her dog fell into Biscayne Bay in Miami Beach, a woman and her dog experienced a shock.
According to the Miami Beach Fire Department, the dog and her owner were playing at a park along the bay when the dog strayed too close to the water and collapsed.
Until they were able to return to shore, a firefighter clutched the puppy to his chest.
When the dog arrived safely, it was greeted with head pats and tail wags, relieved to be back on dry soil.
