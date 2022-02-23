Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 11:29 pm
Florida firefighters save dog that fell into bay

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – After her dog fell into Biscayne Bay in Miami Beach, a woman and her dog experienced a shock.

According to the Miami Beach Fire Department, the dog and her owner were playing at a park along the bay when the dog strayed too close to the water and collapsed.

Until they were able to return to shore, a firefighter clutched the puppy to his chest.

When the dog arrived safely, it was greeted with head pats and tail wags, relieved to be back on dry soil.

 

