Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:23 pm
Forest officials rescued a leopard cub with its head stuck in a plastic bottle

Thanks to a challenging search and rescue operation in Maharashtra’s Thane, a leopard cub was rescued 48 hours after its head became stuck in a plastic water bottle.

A passerby in Badlapur village, Thane district, observed the leopard with its head trapped in a plastic water can. The man shot a video of the leopard from his car, showing the animal desperately trying to get its head out of the container. However, before rescuers arrived, the leopard had escaped into the woods.

According to a RAWW member who was involved in the rescue mission, which involved 30 people, a ground team searched the area, and volunteers asked villagers to alert officials if the huge cat was spotted.

The long-awaited call came when the feline was spotted for the second time in Badlapur village.

A dart was thrown at the leopard, according to RAWW founder Pawan Sharma. Rescuers removed the plastic can after it became unconscious.

He added, “The male leopard is sub-adult. He will be kept under observation for the next 24 to 48 hours before being released in the wild.

