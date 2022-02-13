Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: wishes, messages, images, greetings to celebrate February 14

Valentine’s Day 2022: Every year on February 14, Valentine’s Day is observed. It falls on a Monday this year. If you are celebrating Valentine’s Day with someone special, here are some wishes, messages, photographs, and greetings to share with them.

As Valentine’s Week 2022 draws to a close, couples throughout the world prepare to celebrate the day of love. Rose Day kicks off Valentine’s Week, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. It concludes with Valentine’s Day, which falls on Monday, February 14 this year. Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome in the third century, is honoured on this day. This celebration, however, has been unduly commercialised over the years. On this day, people also make extravagant gestures for their spouses, remember their love and friendship, and express their sentiments for one another.

So, if you and your special someone are celebrating Valentine’s Day on February 14, here are some best wishes, photographs, greetings, and messages to show them how much you care. You can send them these via Facebook, WhatsApp, or other social media networks.

You continue to make me laugh. You continue to give me butterflies. And I’m still in love with you every day. Valentine’s Day greetings.

*My love for you is beyond this universe. If the multiverse exists, then I love you on every alternate earth. Happy Valentine’s Day!

*The only thing I am sure about is being with you, now and forever. Happy Valentine’s Day!

*I did not believe in love at first sight, but then I saw you. I have never been this happy after being proved wrong. Happy Valentine’s Day!

*You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Happy Valentine’s Day!