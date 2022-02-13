Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 08:25 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: wishes, messages, images, greetings to celebrate February 14

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 08:25 pm
Valentine's Day 2022

Valentine’s Day 2022: Every year on February 14, Valentine’s Day is observed. It falls on a Monday this year. If you are celebrating Valentine’s Day with someone special, here are some wishes, messages, photographs, and greetings to share with them.

As Valentine’s Week 2022 draws to a close, couples throughout the world prepare to celebrate the day of love. Rose Day kicks off Valentine’s Week, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. It concludes with Valentine’s Day, which falls on Monday, February 14 this year. Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome in the third century, is honoured on this day. This celebration, however, has been unduly commercialised over the years. On this day, people also make extravagant gestures for their spouses, remember their love and friendship, and express their sentiments for one another.

So, if you and your special someone are celebrating Valentine’s Day on February 14, here are some best wishes, photographs, greetings, and messages to show them how much you care. You can send them these via Facebook, WhatsApp, or other social media networks.

You continue to make me laugh. You continue to give me butterflies. And I’m still in love with you every day. Valentine’s Day greetings.

*My love for you is beyond this universe. If the multiverse exists, then I love you on every alternate earth. Happy Valentine’s Day!

*The only thing I am sure about is being with you, now and forever. Happy Valentine’s Day!

*I did not believe in love at first sight, but then I saw you. I have never been this happy after being proved wrong. Happy Valentine’s Day!

*You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Happy Valentine’s Day!

 

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Alia Bhatt reveals next 10-year plan is to build her production house

With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is preparing for her first major theatrical...
2 hours ago
Valentine’s Day 2022: Here are some wishes you should send to your loved ones

The Valentine's Day season has arrived. While expressing love does not require...
2 hours ago
Muslim Father-Son take care of Hindu Temple in J&K

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, a speech and hearing impaired Muslim father...
2 hours ago
Woman dies in her son's arms during his Baarat

The bridegroom's mother died after collapsing in his arms while dancing during...
2 hours ago
In a viral video, a SpiceJet flight attendant dances to AP Dhillon's Excuses. The internet adores it.

Excuses by P Dhillon has practically blossomed online, and that is a...
3 hours ago
Urwa Hocane shares adorable moments with mother in a matching outfit

Urwa Hocane was recently photographed with her mother, who lives in Australia....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hailey Bieber
7 mins ago
Justin and Hailey Bieber appear depressed as they attend Drake’s concert following the terrible incident

Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber attended a star-studded Drake...
Taliban criticizes U.S. president's decision splitting Afghan assets
8 mins ago
Taliban criticizes U.S. president’s decision splitting Afghan assets

KABUL, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Taliban political spokesman has criticized U.S....
LQ VS QG
10 mins ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators set 152-run target for Lahore Qalandars | QG VS LQ

QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators set 142-run target for the Lahore Qalandars...
Roundup: Canada's largest province declares state of emergency to help end truckers' protest
22 mins ago
Roundup: Canada’s largest province declares state of emergency to help end truckers’ protest

OTTAWA, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600