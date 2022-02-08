Hijab Row: Indian state closes schools as a ‘hijab ban’ sparks protests

Hijab Row: The chief minister of India’s southern Karnataka state ordered schools and colleges to close for three days on Tuesday, following demonstrations over certain schools refusing access to students wearing the hijab.

Last week, local media reported that many schools in the seaside city of Udupi had denied access to Muslim girls wearing the hijab, citing an education ministry mandate, leading parents and students to protest.

A lone Muslim girl on the way to her college in Karnataka, India is being heckled and harassed by a Hindu right-wing mob for wearing a hijab! pic.twitter.com/DiVjCbqpdW — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 8, 2022

Tensions have risen further in Udupi and elsewhere in mostly Hindu Karnataka in recent days, when students wearing saffron shawls – normally worn by Hindus – thronged into classrooms to support their schools’ hijab ban.

“I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony,” Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Karnataka’s government, which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), issued an order on February 5 requiring all schools to adhere to clothing regulations set by management.

BC Nagesh, Karnataka’s education minister, who tweeted the directive, said school dress standards were established after studying court decisions across the country banning the hijab in educational institutions.

State govt's stand on uniform policy is very clear. Hearing of a petition filed in the High court by some students on this issue is going on. Govt has declared 3 days holiday for 9-12 standards in order to maintain law & order. I request everyone to maintain peace@CMofKarnataka — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) February 8, 2022

Opposition parties and opponents accuse the BJP government at both the federal and state levels of discriminating against religious minorities and risking inciting violence. Modi has defended his track record, claiming that his economic and social programmes benefit all Indians.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru heard a lawsuit filed by one of the girls, who claimed in her plea that wearing the hijab was a basic right to religion granted by the constitution.

While no final decision was issued, the judge pleaded for peace and calm, and the petition will be heard again on Wednesday, according to one of the petitioner’s lawyers.