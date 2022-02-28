Horoscope Today Feb 28: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way, and whether the stars are in your favor or not. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read the predictions for all the stars below:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

You might be perplexed as to why you should be so optimistic about the future. Simply enjoy the developing sense of optimism that will elevate your spirits over the next several days, thanks to the Sun’s unique association with Jupiter, the planet of wisdom and wide open spaces.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Over the years, you’ve accumulated a significant store of wisdom and experience in your own lovely, quiet way. Now you have the opportunity to help a variety of people whose joint ventures are faltering due to a lack of a voice like yours. Speak up; it’s past time for you to be heard.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The stars begin the week on a positive note, but as the days go by, contentious elements will emerge. As a result, you must be mindful that what appears to be a fantastic opportunity now may turn out to be the polar opposite by the next weekend. Furthermore, harsh words spoken today may come back to haunt you later.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’ve been wondering what happened to all of your supposed luck. Today’s fascinating planetary patterns, on the other hand, provide a fairly decent guarantee that things are going your way. All you have to do is board the train while it’s moving — and hold on for dear life.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

In many ways, you are doing better than most people right now because you have the wit to recognise a personal situation for what it is. It’s unlikely that anyone will be able to deceive you. You might even realise that your seemingly impenetrable practical arrangements aren’t so impenetrable after all.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because the Sun is currently opposite your sign, you’ll need more sleep. (It happens only once a year for four weeks.) Meanwhile, Venus and Mars both want you to have a good time and play! (Perhaps this is another reason you need to take a nap on a regular basis.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s time to remind all Librans who are going through a household transition that there is just another fortnight of chaos ahead of them. Indeed, you will all find it simpler to resolve family conflicts next month, which must be wonderful news.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You may believe that everything is good and dandy at home. However, it is precisely during times like these that extra prudence is required. Make every effort to ensure that your family members are happy and pleased, even if they aren’t! I have a hunch you’ll be doing some make-up soon!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ll soon have a fantastic, if hard, planetary line-up with your fellow fire signs, Leo and Aries. However, your optimism may be tempered by the fact that you may suddenly be out of your depth in some ways. It’s time to rely on your previous knowledge.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

After a few weeks of uncertainty, partners, loved ones, and close colleagues are about to return to an optimistic high. You may both assist them in developing positive thoughts and share in their accomplishments. You should also assist them in confronting the facts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because you’re an Aquarian, no one can really put you on the spot or make you doubt yourself unless you let them. However, prudent compromises made now will prevent them from even attempting it. Your judgement and timing are critical, and I expect you to be on a tightrope — at least for the time being.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’ll have a solid start to the week if you keep your eye on the ball, so don’t worry about that. Keep an eye on those concealed fears and frustrated hopes that tend to surface at times of irritation or pressure as the days pass. If you need comfort, talk to your friends and those who know the most.

