Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 05:13 pm
Horrifying video: lioness approaches the travellers

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 05:13 pm
lioness

A video of a lioness approaching two people riding a scooter on a muddy road has become popular on Twitter. In the clip, the lioness can be seen wandering towards the tourists and switching from the left to the right side of the road.

The huge cat approaches them, leaps into an adjacent field, and crosses the muddy road. The pillion rider, who is heard terrified and screaming the name of some guru, captured the video.

Read more: Lioness fights a crocodile in the water for prey

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) member, shared the video, with the caption, “Co travellers on a Village road. Happens in India.”

In the comments section, Nanda clarified that the incident took place in Gujarat, despite one of his followers saying that it happened in the state’s Gir forest.

Some people were concerned about human-animal conflict, while others argued that similar incidents happen all the time in the state.

 

