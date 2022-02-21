How to Obtain an International Driving License in Pakistan

An international driving licence can help you in a variety of ways, especially if you want to travel overseas, even for a short stay, and here’s how to get one.

Applicants must first possess current national driving licences issued by the city traffic police. To obtain it, go to any traffic licencing centre, however keep in mind that an international licence will be issued by the same licencing centre that issued the applicant’s matching local driving licence.

There is also no waiting period, since citizens who have recently got their domestic driving licences can apply for the international one the same day.

Punjab

Book an Appointment on Rasta App

It is strongly advised to arrange an appointment with the Punjab IT Board in advance via the Rasta App. The app is available for download from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Applicants can set an appointment and choose the nearest licencing centre to visit after filling out the CNIC information and required details. They can choose their preferred time slots and the reason of their visit from a list.

The app may also be used to schedule appointments for everything from getting a learner’s permit to getting a national or international driver’s licence.

Filling out the Application Form

Applicants need to get an application form that is provided free of cost at the licensing center. It should be filled and attached with the following documents:

Two attested passport-sized photographs.

An attested photocopy of a valid CNIC.

One photocopy of the applicant’s passport.

One photocopy of the applicant’s valid national driving license.

Medical certificate (if applicable, for age 50 and above).

A Rs. 66 ticket obtained from the District Court.

A fee voucher of Rs. 450 voucher to be paid at a Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Branch.

Note: An additional fee may be charged for the urgent procedure.

To avoid inconvenience, applicants must also bring their original NICs and passports, as well as their original local driving licence.

The process of applying for an international driving licence directly takes far longer than applying for one with a local driving licence, which involves home delivery of the international licence within 24 hours.

In the unlikely event that the delivery of the licence is delayed for more than 24 hours, applicants can visit the same licencing centre to obtain the newly issued international driving licence.

Islamabad

Citizens of the Federal Capital can visit Citizen Facilitation Center, G-11/4 for the international driving permit. The normal procedure costs Rs. 1050 and usually takes 7 days, while the urgent processing may take only 24 hours with an increased fee of Rs. 2050.

Documents Required:

Copy of a valid driving license issued by Islamabad Traffic Police.

Two Passport-Sized Photographs.

One photocopy of a valid passport along with a valid visa.

One photocopy of the applicant’s CNIC.

Residential proof in Islamabad.

Driving stamp of Rs. 30 by Post Office.

Medical certificate (if applicable, for age 50 and above).

Applicants from Islamabad can also download the form from https://ictadministration.gov.pk/wp-content/uploads/International-Driving-Permit-Form.docx and attach all the attested required documents.

Sindh

For Sindh, applicants need to visit the Driving License Sindh website: https://dls.sindhpolice.gov.pk/home/app to book an appointment online and select centers.

Applicants from Karachi can choose Nazimabad or Clifton branch as both are enlisted for booking an appointment online.

Documents Required:

Two Passport Sized Photographs (preferred to carry three).

One photocopy of the Pakistani Driving license (issued by Sindh Police).

One photocopy of a valid passport along with a valid visa.

One photocopy of the CNIC of the applicant.

Medical certificate (if applicable, for age 50 and above).

Proof of Residence.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Individuals residing in Peshawar can visit Room No. 11, Second Floor, Tasneem Plaza near Benevolent Fund building, Peshawar along with the required attested documents.

Documents Required:

Two Passport-Sized Photographs.

One photocopy of a valid driving license.

One photocopy of a valid passport along with the valid visa.

One photocopy of the applicant’s CNIC.

Residential proof.

Postal driving stamp.

Medical certificate (if applicable, for age 50 and above).

Advantages of an International Driving License

Because it contains almost all of the individual’s information, an international driver’s licence can also serve as identification in many foreign countries. If a person loses their ID card or needs to obtain a new one, the international licence can temporarily allow them to carry on with routine activities while they wait.

However, it is only for temporary aid and does not eliminate the necessity for a formal ID card, especially in a foreign nation with rigorous rules.

Short Visit

Pakistani tourists can apply for an international driving license before taking a trip to a foreign country. It will allow them to easily rent and drive cars.

Permanent or Long Stays

An international driving licence is essential for citizens who plan to transfer permanently to or remain in a foreign country for an extended period of time. Such individuals must obtain a permanent driving licence for the country to which they have relocated, however this does not mean that the Pakistan-issued international driving licence is useless, as it can help in a variety of scenarios.

Some of its benefits include lowering the number of driving classes that a Pakistani expatriate or immigrant is required to take as a result of holding a Pakistani licence.

Furthermore, the international driving licence is the most important component for Pakistanis who relocate to work as heavy transport vehicle (HTV) or taxi drivers after obtaining a visa.