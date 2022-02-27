Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 07:39 pm
I found my iPhone ten years after it went missing … my husband heard weird noises coming from our toilet

iPhone

Nothing beats discovering something you thought you’d misplaced.

We’ve all felt that sense of relief when we find a stray coin in our pocket or the TV remote down the side of the sofa.

However, one couple discovered something a little different after having lost it ten years before.

Becki Beckmann, a Maryland resident, lost her iPhone ten years ago on Halloween night in 2012.

Becki couldn’t find the phone anywhere, so she bought a new one, as you do when it’s gone missing.

Becki, on the other hand, was perplexed when she lost the phone because she hadn’t been anywhere where it could have been stolen.

Becki described how she “replaced it, moved on, whatever” in a Facebook post.

“It was mysterious, but it was gone,” she said.

But now, ten years later, a toilet problem this week has solved the strange decade-long mystery.

When the couple flushed the toilet, Becki said they heard a “banging sound.”

“At first, we blamed it on the toilet being old or the house construction being terrible,” she explained.

But as her husband became agitated, he decided to “plunge the f–k out of it.”

Becki explained that her husband ran outside to tell her that she “wouldn’t believe what he found in our toilet.”

He had discovered the misplaced iPhone deep within the toilet’s pipes.

Images shared by the couple show the device with its backing popped open, indicating that it has clearly been through some adversity after ten years.

“This was so, so far from what I was expecting,” Becki added.

Becki’s post received nearly 700 comments, with many people stunned by the discovery of the phone.

“Now how come my glass screen breaks when I even look at it funny, but you can literally sh*t on yours for years and it’s perfect?” one person asked.

“There’s no way it was stuck in your toilet for ten years and never caused an issue until it started making a sound,” another added.

“How have you not had any clogging?” asked a third. My townhouse gets one baby wipe in its pipe, and I get all the sh-t from my neighbours in my laundry room.”

 

