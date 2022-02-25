I had Botox and can now hardly open one of my eyes

Many people are turning to Botox in the hopes of retaining their youthful appearance.

However, while the technique has recently gained popularity, it is also fraught with danger.

Botox was the most popular non-invasive cosmetic surgery in 2020, with many people using it to get rid of wrinkles in just a few minutes.

Although this process works well for wrinkle reduction, it can produce bruising, discomfort, and flu-like symptoms, to mention a few side effects.

However, one woman was startled when her Botox left her hard to open her eyelid after it drooped – a condition known as ptosis.

Jessica posted on TikTok, “When there’s a 1% possibility of having ptosis from botox.”

Jessica is shown in the video with a wrinkle-free forehead but an eye that won’t fully open.

Jessica’s Botox caused the magical liquid to migrate towards her right eye, resulting in a droopy eyelid.

Jessica discovered that this will last “hopefully 4-6 weeks” based on her study.

According to Webmd, “about 5% of persons who have Botox will have problems with eyelid droop.”

“This number drops to less than 1% if the injection is performed by a trained clinician.”

Jessica’s video has received a massive 605.1k views as of this writing.

It has received 10.6k likes, 453 comments, and 2,680 shares in just two days.

Although there is only a 1% possibility of developing ptosis with Botox, many TikTok users were concerned that this was happening to a lot of people recently.

“They say it’s incredibly rare, but I had it too, and I’ve seen heaps of girls on here that have it too,” one individual remarked.

“You are the second individual I’ve seen on my fyp today that this has occurred to,” said another.

“Omg why are these all on my FYP THO,” said a third. It doesn’t feel like a 1%.”