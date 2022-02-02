‘I hate bugs’ says the man with 864 insect tattoos

A man from New York who set a Guinness World Record by tattooing 864 insects on his body revealed an unexpected detail about himself “I hate bugs.”

When Michael Amoia’s tattoos were officially counted at 864, Guinness World Records certified that he had set the record for most insects tattooed on the body. Amoia beat Baxter Milsom, a British man who had 402 insects tattooed on his body.

Read more: EU bans cancer threat chemicals in tattoo ink

People generally believe Amoia loves insects, despite the fact that his first tattoo was a red ant queen on his forearm when he was 21 years old.

Amoia told Guinness, “A lot of people think I like bugs – actually it’s the complete opposite. I’m afraid of bugs, I hate bugs. But is has multiple meanings, that’s why I put them all over my body.”

He added, “It’s some dark meaning, but more of a positive message.”