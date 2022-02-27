Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 07:43 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

I’m 46 years old and have successfully reversed my forehead wrinkles without the use of Botox

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 07:43 pm
Botox

I’m 46 years old and have successfully reversed my forehead wrinkles without the use of Botox

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A woman claims that she was able to reverse the ageing process by simply using tape.

Olga, 46, is a natural skincare expert who revealed her secrets in a TikTok video.

Olga revealed before and after photos of her transformation and explained how she accomplished it.

When she shared a photo of herself when she was 34, you could see fine lines forming along her brow.

She then showed herself now, 12 years older, to demonstrate that her wrinkles had vanished.

Olga claims that many people believe she has Botox, but she has never had the treatment and prefers natural methods.

Instead, she employs a beauty technique known as taping. Olga stated that she employs Kinesio Tape, which is specially designed for this method.

She strategically applies the tape to her brow at night, and it has helped to reduce wrinkles.

The method prevents wrinkles by restricting muscle movement and improving circulation.

Olga warns that you must remove the tape carefully to avoid damaging your skin by pulling at it.

It is best to wear them at night, but they can also be worn during the day.

Read More

18 mins ago
Are Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter dating? confirms

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time,...
25 mins ago
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan 'scream and cry'

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for...
53 mins ago
Ukraine President Zelensky’s old video of Grooving On 'Dancing With The Stars'

On social media, an old video of Ukraine President Zelensky grooving to...
1 hour ago
Netizens reacts to Madhuri Dixit's dance, fans call it 'Aaja Nachle copy'

Madhuri Dixit made her digital debut with The Fame Game, a web series...
1 hour ago
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's relationship takes a new turn!

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for...
1 hour ago
Watch Madhuri Dixit dances to Fame Game song Dupatta Mera

Madhuri Dixit made her digital debut with The Fame Game, a web...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sumbul Iqbal
3 mins ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks ravishing in green

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born...
iPhone
4 mins ago
I found my iPhone ten years after it went missing … my husband heard weird noises coming from our toilet

Nothing beats discovering something you thought you'd misplaced. We've all felt that...
spices and pulses
9 mins ago
Netizens impressed: little boy is an expert at identifying spices and pulses

A video of a young boy correctly identifying various spices and pulses...
Jellyfish
11 mins ago
Teen boy dies after being stung by a box jellyfish in Australia

A 14-year-old boy died after being stung by a box jellyfish with...
Adsence Ad 300X600