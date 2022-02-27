I’m 46 years old and have successfully reversed my forehead wrinkles without the use of Botox

A woman claims that she was able to reverse the ageing process by simply using tape.

Olga, 46, is a natural skincare expert who revealed her secrets in a TikTok video.

Olga revealed before and after photos of her transformation and explained how she accomplished it.

When she shared a photo of herself when she was 34, you could see fine lines forming along her brow.

She then showed herself now, 12 years older, to demonstrate that her wrinkles had vanished.

Olga claims that many people believe she has Botox, but she has never had the treatment and prefers natural methods.

Instead, she employs a beauty technique known as taping. Olga stated that she employs Kinesio Tape, which is specially designed for this method.

She strategically applies the tape to her brow at night, and it has helped to reduce wrinkles.

The method prevents wrinkles by restricting muscle movement and improving circulation.

Olga warns that you must remove the tape carefully to avoid damaging your skin by pulling at it.

It is best to wear them at night, but they can also be worn during the day.