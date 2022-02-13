In a viral video, a SpiceJet flight attendant dances to AP Dhillon’s Excuses. The internet adores it.

Excuses by P Dhillon has practically blossomed online, and that is a reality. People can’t get enough of the song’s addictive sounds, and it’s a tremendous hit, especially on Instagram. The song became so popular that it sparked a Kehndi Hundi Si craze. And now, SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi has totally nailed the trend in a viral video.

Uma Meenakshi posted a video of herself dancing to the rapper’s song on Instagram. At the airport, she was clothed in her uniform and dancing to the upbeat tune. Her reactions were totally right on, and we believe she just nailed the trend.

“Dil tera jab tutuga to pata laguga,” Uma wrote in the post’s caption.

