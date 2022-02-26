An Indian astrologer is mocked for predicting that Russia and Ukraine will not go to war

As Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine as its invasion of the country enters its third day, social media users are mocking an Indian astrologer who prophesied that the Russia-Ukraine conflict would not escalate into a war.

Anirudh Kumar Mishra, a professional astrologer, predicted that there would be no conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “There will be no conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” Mishra stated in a January 27 tweet.

In a televised address on Thursday, February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared military strikes on Ukraine.

The astrologer’s incorrect ‘forecast’ has now piqued the interest of the Twitterati, thanks to recent events. His comment quickly went viral, and Twitter users began to mock him, creating memes and jokes about him. Mishra’s Twitter profile is now private, and his tweets are only accessible to his followers.

Here are some of the tweets about his Russia-Ukraine prediction: