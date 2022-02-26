Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 10:19 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Indian astrologer is mocked for predicting that Russia and Ukraine will not go to war

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 10:19 pm
Indian astrologer

An Indian astrologer is mocked for predicting that Russia and Ukraine will not go to war

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

As Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine as its invasion of the country enters its third day, social media users are mocking an Indian astrologer who prophesied that the Russia-Ukraine conflict would not escalate into a war.

Anirudh Kumar Mishra, a professional astrologer, predicted that there would be no conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “There will be no conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” Mishra stated in a January 27 tweet.

In a televised address on Thursday, February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared military strikes on Ukraine.

The astrologer’s incorrect ‘forecast’ has now piqued the interest of the Twitterati, thanks to recent events. His comment quickly went viral, and Twitter users began to mock him, creating memes and jokes about him. Mishra’s Twitter profile is now private, and his tweets are only accessible to his followers.

Here are some of the tweets about his Russia-Ukraine prediction:

 

Read More

4 hours ago
Top five evergreen songs of late singer Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
4 hours ago
Horoscope Today Feb 26, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today Feb 26: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
4 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan dating Saba Azad? confirms

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his fans guessing about his relationship status for...
4 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra cancels producing American series based on Madhuri Dixit’s life

Madhuri Dixit has announced that Priyank Chopra's American series based on her...
4 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut praises Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making...
4 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 26 feb 2022

Kerala lottery result 26-2-2022 of karunya KR538 draw held on 26-2-2022, the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
30 mins ago
Deciphering Prince Harry’s ‘attitude’ at the Super Bowl through body language

A body language specialist has now released an analysis of Prince Harry's...
Prince Harry
40 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are you prepared for another legal squabble?

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may launch a new...
Why did Russia invaded Ukraine
48 mins ago
Explainer: Why did Russia invaded Ukraine?  

Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine, perhaps igniting a European war...
Prince Harry
48 mins ago
Prince Harry’s diet preferences ‘indicate Meghan influence’

From Kate Middleton's'relatable' hearty foods to Prince Harry's enjoyment of a 'nostalgic'...
Adsence Ad 300X600