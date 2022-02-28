Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 07:50 pm
Is the mysterious Ukrainian fighter pilot known as the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

Ghost of Kyiv

Social media has been ablaze with outlandish claims of a pilot known as the “Ghost of Kyiv” who is allegedly flying the skies and shooting down Russian jets – but does the Ukrainian flyer really exist?

Several videos posted to Twitter showed a jet soaring through the sky, prompting speculation that the pilot shot down six Russian planes on the first day.

Unconfirmed reports of a legendary Ukrainian fighter pilot have gone viral, with social media users dubbing him the “Ghost of Kyiv.”

With the Ghost of Kyiv — and their MiG-29 Fulcrum — allegedly downing as many as six Russian planes on the first day of combat, the Ghost of Kyiv — and their MiG-29 Fulcrum — quickly became folk heroes in a war that was being closely followed online.

Ukrainian officials have yet to confirm the reports, and the rumour is almost certainly false. Misinformation and propaganda continue to plague the war, and a video purporting to show evidence of the Ghost turned out to be from a video game.

According to one widely circulated post, the Ghost of Kyiv shot down four Russian fighter jets — two Su-35 Flankers, one Su-27 Flanker, and one MiG-29 Fulcrum — as well as two ground-attack planes, known as Su-25 Frogfoots.

As one Twitter user pointed out, such a kill count would put the Soviet-era MiG-29’s ammunition capacity to the test.

Regardless, the Ghost of Kyiv appears to have met a need. Many people on social media argued that the legend of an ace fighter pilot repelling the Russian advance was useful in and of itself.

“Whether true or not, this is EXACTLY the kind of inspiring storey the resistance needs right now,” one user commented.

Ukrainian officials said Thursday that their forces had shot down seven Russian planes and six Russian helicopters.

