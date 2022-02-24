Adsence Ad 160X600
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 24 feb 2022
Kerala Lottery: Check Kerala State lottery result today 24.2.2022 and Kerala State lottery winning numbers, Kerala Lotteries Dear Karunya Plus KN 407 Lottery Winner List, Karunya Plus KN 407 Lottery Sambad draw lucky numbers, Karunya Plus KN 407 Thursday Lottery Sambad on 24.2.2022,
Kerala Lottery Result
Kerala State Lotteries Department announces the lottery results on its official website, keralalotteriesresults.in. Kerala Karunya Plus KN 409 Lottery Result will be available today from 3:00 PM. The Kerala lottery results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
|Kerala Karunya Plus KN 407 Thursday Lottery Live Winner List
|Department Name
|Kerala State Lottery Department Thiruvananthapuram
|Draw Number
|407th Draw
|Lottery Name
|Karunya Plus KN 407
|First Winning Prize Amount
|Rs. 80,00,000 {80 Lakh Rupees}
|Draw Date
|24.2.2022
|Lottery Result Timing
|24 February 2022 Today at 3 PM
|Official Website Link
|www.keralalotteries.com
