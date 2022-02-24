Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 07:16 pm
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 24 feb 2022

Kerala Lottery: Check Kerala State lottery result today 24.2.2022 and Kerala State lottery winning numbers, Kerala Lotteries Dear Karunya Plus KN 407 Lottery Winner List, Karunya Plus KN 407 Lottery Sambad draw lucky numbers, Karunya Plus KN 407 Thursday Lottery Sambad on 24.2.2022,

Kerala Lottery Result

Kerala State Lotteries Department announces the lottery results on its official website, keralalotteriesresults.in. Kerala Karunya Plus KN 409 Lottery Result will be available today from 3:00 PM. The Kerala lottery results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Karunya Plus KN 407 Thursday Lottery Live Winner List
Department Name Kerala State Lottery Department Thiruvananthapuram
Draw Number 407th Draw
Lottery Name Karunya Plus KN 407
First Winning Prize Amount Rs. 80,00,000 {80 Lakh Rupees}
Draw Date 24.2.2022
Lottery Result Timing 24 February 2022 Today at 3 PM
Official Website Link www.keralalotteries.com

