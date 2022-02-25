Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:38 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kerala Lottery Result today on, 25 feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:38 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kerala Lottery: Check Kerala State lottery result today 25.2.2022 and Kerala State lottery winning numbers, Kerala Lotteries Dear Karunya Plus KN 407 Lottery Winner List, Karunya Plus KN 407 Lottery Sambad draw lucky numbers, Karunya Plus KN 407 Thursday Lottery Sambad on 25.2.2022,

Kerala Lottery Result Live Today 25.2.22
Lottery Name Kerala Lottery
Draw Code NR 265
Draw Name Nirmal
First Prize Rs. 70,00,000
Result date 25.2.22
Result Time 3 to 4 PM
Result Status Published

1st Price – Rs. 70,00,000/-

NX 727048

Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/-

NN 727048 NO 727048

NP 727048 NR 727048

NS 727048 NT 727048

NU 727048 NV 727048

NW 727048 NY 727048 NZ 727048


2nd Price – Rs. 10,00,000/-

NW 916507

3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-

NN 284519

NO 544959

NP 204572

NR 226491

NS 953857

NT 284747

NU 199011

NV 100183

NW 527586

NX 877042

NY 580478

NZ 835821

4th Price – Rs. 5,000/-

0099  0263  1570  1835  1954  2490  2981  3404  3926  4733  4964  6074  6160  9056  9088  9419  9798  9870

5th Price – Rs. 1,000/-

0333  1428  1604  1643  1691  1965  1982  2104  2520  2576  2849  3002  3142  3377  3426  3823  3922  3960  4075  4350  4364  4370  4385  4492  4506  5006  5305  5752  6343  8524  8618  8632  8976  9243  9553  9890

6th Price – Rs. 500/-

0057  0105  0339  0691  0760  0859  0875  0996  1105  1155  1176  1266  1270  1401  1669  1713  1783  2041  2067  2097  2134  2231  2250  2271  2293  2622  2660  2775  2936  3144  3226  3393  3592  3717  4055  4139  4286  4345  4395  4663  4673  5085  5163  5320  5347  5447  5708  5896  5936  5985  6200  6211  6419  6519  6606  6612  6641  6876  6943  7127  7264  7381  7469  7534  7769  7855  8153  8261  8381  8476  8943  8945  9151  9168  9420  9761  9779  9932  9981

7th Price – Rs. 100/-

0088  0096  0256  0400  0524  0554  0606  0814  0905  0929  0979  0998  1099  1124  1131  1224  1241  1309  1410  1444  1626  1699  1776  1792  1848  1876  1903  1975  2010  2195  2281  2300  2339  2436  2455  2510  2513  2824  2919  3005  3162  3230  3231  3385  3386  3517  3552  3698  3748  3776  3804  3929  3940  3957  3984  4143  4297  4301  4379  4542  4557  4599  4624  4654  4684  4772  4893  4905  4906  4929  4981  5002  5415  5440  5460  5557  5566  5746  5758  5820  6151  6170  6208  6279  6335  6484  6524  6564  6574  6854  7134  7163  7210  7216  7220  7254  7362  7515  7553  7660  7687  7754  7974  7982  8139  8156  8181  8309  8313  8361  8408  8783  8819  8856  8902  9135  9208  9274  9285  9449  9820  9860

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com

Read More

17 hours ago
Jodie Bowie's lavish lifestyle as a gangster's girlfriend

A gangster's girlfriend who recruited her mother, father, and brother was so...
17 hours ago
The internet is perplexed by a woman's seemingly strange pregnancy symptom

A pregnant woman described a strange pregnancy ailment that left her skin...
17 hours ago
A new study uncovers startling insights concerning dinosaur demise

So much for a spring rebirth. The notorious meteor that wiped out...
19 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 25th February #251 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 251 that was released today, February 25,...
19 hours ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 25 & 26 February 2022

Garena free fire redeem codes 25 and 26 February: Best ways to...
22 hours ago
Mathira praises Aamir Liaquat Hussain for his 'Stamina’

BOL Entertainment host Mathira feels Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has the strength...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Malaika Arora
6 mins ago
Malaika Arora gives a shoutout to Suhana, Ananya, ‘Baby dolls all grown up’

On Thursday, a slew of Bollywood stars gathered to celebrate Farhan Akhtar...
6 mins ago
Two police personnel killed in Quetta firing incident

Unknown persons opened fire on a police van at eastern bypass of...
AnnaLynne McCord
13 mins ago
Watch Video: In the midst of the Ukraine conflict, actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in an unusual video 

Alumnus of 90210 AnnaLynne McCord has been labelled a 'cringe' after posting...
Ananya Pandey
16 mins ago
Ananya Pandey wishes Sanya on her birthday, calls her ‘girl crush’

Ananya Panday wished Sanya Malhotra a happy 30th birthday with a beautiful...
Adsence Ad 300X600