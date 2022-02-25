Kerala Lottery Result today on, 25 feb 2022

Kerala Lottery: Check Kerala State lottery result today 25.2.2022 and Kerala State lottery winning numbers, Kerala Lotteries Dear Karunya Plus KN 407 Lottery Winner List, Karunya Plus KN 407 Lottery Sambad draw lucky numbers, Karunya Plus KN 407 Thursday Lottery Sambad on 25.2.2022,

Kerala Lottery Result Live Today 25.2.22 Lottery Name Kerala Lottery Draw Code NR 265 Draw Name Nirmal First Prize Rs. 70,00,000 Result date 25.2.22 Result Time 3 to 4 PM Result Status Published

1st Price – Rs. 70,00,000/-

NX 727048

Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/-

NN 727048 NO 727048

NP 727048 NR 727048

NS 727048 NT 727048

NU 727048 NV 727048

NW 727048 NY 727048 NZ 727048



2nd Price – Rs. 10,00,000/-

NW 916507

3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-

NN 284519

NO 544959

NP 204572

NR 226491

NS 953857

NT 284747

NU 199011

NV 100183

NW 527586

NX 877042

NY 580478

NZ 835821

4th Price – Rs. 5,000/-

0099 0263 1570 1835 1954 2490 2981 3404 3926 4733 4964 6074 6160 9056 9088 9419 9798 9870

5th Price – Rs. 1,000/-

0333 1428 1604 1643 1691 1965 1982 2104 2520 2576 2849 3002 3142 3377 3426 3823 3922 3960 4075 4350 4364 4370 4385 4492 4506 5006 5305 5752 6343 8524 8618 8632 8976 9243 9553 9890

6th Price – Rs. 500/-

0057 0105 0339 0691 0760 0859 0875 0996 1105 1155 1176 1266 1270 1401 1669 1713 1783 2041 2067 2097 2134 2231 2250 2271 2293 2622 2660 2775 2936 3144 3226 3393 3592 3717 4055 4139 4286 4345 4395 4663 4673 5085 5163 5320 5347 5447 5708 5896 5936 5985 6200 6211 6419 6519 6606 6612 6641 6876 6943 7127 7264 7381 7469 7534 7769 7855 8153 8261 8381 8476 8943 8945 9151 9168 9420 9761 9779 9932 9981

7th Price – Rs. 100/-

0088 0096 0256 0400 0524 0554 0606 0814 0905 0929 0979 0998 1099 1124 1131 1224 1241 1309 1410 1444 1626 1699 1776 1792 1848 1876 1903 1975 2010 2195 2281 2300 2339 2436 2455 2510 2513 2824 2919 3005 3162 3230 3231 3385 3386 3517 3552 3698 3748 3776 3804 3929 3940 3957 3984 4143 4297 4301 4379 4542 4557 4599 4624 4654 4684 4772 4893 4905 4906 4929 4981 5002 5415 5440 5460 5557 5566 5746 5758 5820 6151 6170 6208 6279 6335 6484 6524 6564 6574 6854 7134 7163 7210 7216 7220 7254 7362 7515 7553 7660 7687 7754 7974 7982 8139 8156 8181 8309 8313 8361 8408 8783 8819 8856 8902 9135 9208 9274 9285 9449 9820 9860

