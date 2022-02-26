Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:18 pm
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 26 feb 2022

Kerala lottery result 26-2-2022 of karunya KR538 draw held on 26-2-2022, the KR 538 result can download here after 3:00 PM Today. The kerala lottery live result begins at 3:00 pm today.

Kerala Lottery Result for Today

Lottery Name Kerala State Lottery
Draw Code KR 538
Draw Name Karunya
First Prize Rs. 80,00,000
Result date 26.2.22
Result Time 3 to 4 PM
Result Status Published
1st Price – Rs. 80,00,000/-

KM 469915

Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/-

KA 469915 KB 469915
KC 469915 KD 469915
KE 469915 KF 469915
KG 469915 KH 469915
KJ 469915 KK 469915 KL 469915

2nd Price – Rs. 5,00,000/-
KA 474461
3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-
KA 765271
KB 758174
KC 499423
KD 778580
KE 772117
KF 300160
KG 876726
KH 752281
KJ 408629
KK 609021
KL 750958
KM 237373
4th Price – Rs. 5,000/-
0940  1060  3147  3756  4456  4750  5637  5910  6026  6633  6883  7138  7671  8056  8719  8886  9410  9611
5th Price – Rs. 2,000/-
0351  1418  1594  1808  2884  3009  3110  3809  7362  8635
6th Price – Rs. 1,000/-
1372  2318  2468  4615  4954  5094  5133  6012  6031  6516  7305  8227  8629  9124
7th Price – Rs. 500/- 
0144  0501  0604  0654  1064  1278  1600  1649  1835  2050  2381  2470  2545  2646  2810  3310  3730  3923  3930  4186  4270  4298  4617  4725  4733  4734  4956  5466  5509  5599  5640  5649  5707  5860  5875  5894  5948  6118  6205  6311  6377  6425  6435  6583  6709  6710  6815  6896  6966  6971  7038  7114  7162  7212  7302  7424  7541  7833  7919  7941  8161  8292  8313  8371  8401  8414  8523  8702  8896  9037  9053  9129  9309  9413  9437  9474  9575  9689  9709  9976
8th Price – Rs. 100/-
0142  0199  0208  0274  0436  0491  0499  0537  0596  0607  0799  0866  0997  1027  1061  1140  1157  1410  1451  1711  1730  1812  1933  1998  2009  2069  2143  2211  2272  2281  2310  2414  2440  2454  2501  2554  2610  2654  2686  2738  2750  2868  2902  3059  3109  3317  3324  3483  3653  3743  3822  3823  4034  4198  4251  4447  4484  4555  4571  4591  4610  4719  5029  5110  5173  5365  5376  5431  5471  5512  5515  5770  5802  5835  5949  6077  6090  6198  6246  6305  6306  6314  6317  6340  6411  6483  6494  6496  6601  6715  6908  7020  7257  7316  7319  7354  7377  7500  7534  7773  7890  7945  8014  8057  8093  8248  8402  8710  8752  8791  8811  8895  8914  8958  8978  9024  9039  9066  9174  9226  9621  9782  9943  9952

