Kerala Lottery Result today on, 26 feb 2022

Kerala lottery result 26-2-2022 of karunya KR538 draw held on 26-2-2022, the KR 538 result can download here after 3:00 PM Today. The kerala lottery live result begins at 3:00 pm today.

Kerala Lottery Result for Today

Lottery Name Kerala State Lottery Draw Code KR 538 Draw Name Karunya First Prize Rs. 80,00,000 Result date 26.2.22 Result Time 3 to 4 PM Result Status Published

1st Price – Rs. 80,00,000/-

KM 469915

Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/-

KA 469915 KB 469915

KC 469915 KD 469915

KE 469915 KF 469915

KG 469915 KH 469915

KJ 469915 KK 469915 KL 469915

2nd Price – Rs. 5,00,000/-

KA 474461

3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-

KA 765271 KB 758174 KC 499423 KD 778580 KE 772117 KF 300160 KG 876726 KH 752281 KJ 408629 KK 609021 KL 750958

KM 237373

4th Price – Rs. 5,000/-

0940 1060 3147 3756 4456 4750 5637 5910 6026 6633 6883 7138 7671 8056 8719 8886 9410 9611

5th Price – Rs. 2,000/-

0351 1418 1594 1808 2884 3009 3110 3809 7362 8635

6th Price – Rs. 1,000/- 1372 2318 2468 4615 4954 5094 5133 6012 6031 6516 7305 8227 8629 9124

7th Price – Rs. 500/-

0144 0501 0604 0654 1064 1278 1600 1649 1835 2050 2381 2470 2545 2646 2810 3310 3730 3923 3930 4186 4270 4298 4617 4725 4733 4734 4956 5466 5509 5599 5640 5649 5707 5860 5875 5894 5948 6118 6205 6311 6377 6425 6435 6583 6709 6710 6815 6896 6966 6971 7038 7114 7162 7212 7302 7424 7541 7833 7919 7941 8161 8292 8313 8371 8401 8414 8523 8702 8896 9037 9053 9129 9309 9413 9437 9474 9575 9689 9709 9976

8th Price – Rs. 100/-

0142 0199 0208 0274 0436 0491 0499 0537 0596 0607 0799 0866 0997 1027 1061 1140 1157 1410 1451 1711 1730 1812 1933 1998 2009 2069 2143 2211 2272 2281 2310 2414 2440 2454 2501 2554 2610 2654 2686 2738 2750 2868 2902 3059 3109 3317 3324 3483 3653 3743 3822 3823 4034 4198 4251 4447 4484 4555 4571 4591 4610 4719 5029 5110 5173 5365 5376 5431 5471 5512 5515 5770 5802 5835 5949 6077 6090 6198 6246 6305 6306 6314 6317 6340 6411 6483 6494 6496 6601 6715 6908 7020 7257 7316 7319 7354 7377 7500 7534 7773 7890 7945 8014 8057 8093 8248 8402 8710 8752 8791 8811 8895 8914 8958 8978 9024 9039 9066 9174 9226 9621 9782 9943 9952