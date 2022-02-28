Adsence Ad 160X600
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 28 feb 2022
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. The participants can check their WinWin W-657 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official WinWin W-657 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. The Kerala lottery result 28.2.2022 is being updated right now. People should keep an eye on this page for the Today Kerala Lottery WinWin W657 Result.
Kerala Lottery Result for Today
|Lottery Name
|Kerala State Lottery
|Draw Code
|W 657
|Draw Name
|WinWin
|First Prize
|Rs. 75,00,000
|Result date
|28.2.22
|Result Time
|3 to 4 PM
|Result Status
|Published
1st Price – Rs. 75,00,000/-
WX 358520
Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/-
WN 358520 WO 358520
WP 358520 WR 358520
WS 358520 WT 358520
WU 358520 WV 358520
WW 358520 WY 358520 WZ 358520
WP 358520 WR 358520
WS 358520 WT 358520
WU 358520 WV 358520
WW 358520 WY 358520 WZ 358520
2nd Price – Rs. 5,00,000/-
WS 335796
3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-
WN 763761
WO 299230
WP 916246
WR 819317
WS 336355
WT 560102
WU 855090
WV 897172
WW 356817
WX 288095
WY 478386
WZ 240214
WZ 240214
4th Price – Rs. 5,000/-
1065 2073 2243 2732 3047 3254 4458 5680 6379 6659 6929 6998 7312 8088 8862 8890 9099 9488
5th Price – Rs. 2,000/-
0850 2498 2576 2812 4437 6678 7320 8476 8731 9873
6th Price – Rs. 1,000/-
0090 0225 0936 0976 2068 3850 4434 6266 6505 7540 7848 8203 8963 9005
For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news