Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 06:15 pm
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 28 feb 2022

The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. The participants can check their WinWin W-657 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official WinWin W-657 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. The Kerala lottery result 28.2.2022 is being updated right now. People should keep an eye on this page for the Today Kerala Lottery WinWin W657 Result.

Kerala Lottery Result for Today

Lottery Name Kerala State Lottery
Draw Code W 657
Draw Name WinWin
First Prize Rs. 75,00,000
Result date 28.2.22
Result Time 3 to 4 PM
Result Status Published

1st Price – Rs. 75,00,000/-

WX 358520

Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/-
WN 358520 WO 358520
WP 358520 WR 358520
WS 358520 WT 358520
WU 358520 WV 358520
WW 358520 WY 358520 WZ 358520
2nd Price – Rs. 5,00,000/-
WS 335796
3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-
WN 763761
WO 299230
WP 916246
WR 819317
WS 336355
WT 560102
WU 855090
WV 897172
WW 356817
WX 288095
WY 478386
WZ 240214
4th Price – Rs. 5,000/-
1065  2073  2243  2732  3047  3254  4458  5680  6379  6659  6929  6998  7312  8088  8862  8890  9099  9488
5th Price – Rs. 2,000/-
0850  2498  2576  2812  4437  6678  7320  8476  8731  9873
6th Price – Rs. 1,000/-
0090  0225  0936  0976  2068  3850  4434  6266  6505  7540  7848  8203  8963  9005

