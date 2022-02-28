Kerala Lottery Result today on, 28 feb 2022

The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. The participants can check their WinWin W-657 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official WinWin W-657 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. The Kerala lottery result 28.2.2022 is being updated right now. People should keep an eye on this page for the Today Kerala Lottery WinWin W657 Result.

Kerala Lottery Result for Today Lottery Name Kerala State Lottery Draw Code W 657 Draw Name WinWin First Prize Rs. 75,00,000 Result date 28.2.22 Result Time 3 to 4 PM Result Status Published 1st Price – Rs. 75,00,000/-

WX 358520

Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/-

WN 358520 WO 358520

WP 358520 WR 358520

WS 358520 WT 358520

WU 358520 WV 358520

WW 358520 WY 358520 WZ 358520

2nd Price – Rs. 5,00,000/-

WS 335796

3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-

WN 763761