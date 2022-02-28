Meet Anastasiia Lenna, a former Miss Ukraine who is fighting Russian invaders

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna, has vowed to defend her country and fight off ‘Vladimir Putin’s Army’. Taking to Instagram, Lenna, who won the Miss Ukraine competition in 2015 has posted an image of herself with an assault rifle, wearing military gear. She announced her decision to join the country’s resistance against Russian troops alongside two hashtags – stand with Ukraine and hands-off Ukraine.

“Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!” exclaimed the former beauty queen on Instagram. She also expressed her support for Ukraine’s President, sharing a photo of soldiers walking alongside Zelensky and hailing him as a “true and strong leader.” In one of her posts, she requested that her countrymen remove road signs to make it difficult for Russian troops to navigate the country.

This isn’t the first time she’s been photographed holding a gun. Anastasiia Lenna has been seen training with weapons in wooded arenas and indoor training grounds in previous posts. “The invaders will perish on our Ukrainian soil!” Let’s wait and see! Please provide more details about this situation! Help Ukraine! Russia’s aggression must be stopped! You can assist us! Anyone who wants to join the defence of security in Europe and around the world is welcome to come and fight alongside Ukrainians against the invaders of the twenty-first century. “Ask your embassy,” she explained.

Who is Anastasiia Lenna?