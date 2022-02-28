Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:11 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Meet Anastasiia Lenna, a former Miss Ukraine who is fighting Russian invaders

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:11 pm
Anastasiia Lenna
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna, has vowed to defend her country and fight off ‘Vladimir Putin’s Army’. Taking to Instagram, Lenna, who won the Miss Ukraine competition in 2015 has posted an image of herself with an assault rifle, wearing military gear. She announced her decision to join the country’s resistance against Russian troops alongside two hashtags – stand with Ukraine and hands-off Ukraine.

“Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!” exclaimed the former beauty queen on Instagram. She also expressed her support for Ukraine’s President, sharing a photo of soldiers walking alongside Zelensky and hailing him as a “true and strong leader.” In one of her posts, she requested that her countrymen remove road signs to make it difficult for Russian troops to navigate the country.

This isn’t the first time she’s been photographed holding a gun. Anastasiia Lenna has been seen training with weapons in wooded arenas and indoor training grounds in previous posts. “The invaders will perish on our Ukrainian soil!” Let’s wait and see! Please provide more details about this situation! Help Ukraine! Russia’s aggression must be stopped! You can assist us! Anyone who wants to join the defence of security in Europe and around the world is welcome to come and fight alongside Ukrainians against the invaders of the twenty-first century. “Ask your embassy,” she explained.

Who is Anastasiia Lenna?

  • Lenna had won the Miss Ukraine competition in 2015.
  • She is a marketing and management graduate from Slavistik University in Kyiv.
  • She usually works as a public relations manager in Turkey, Bodrum, Ankara and Istanbul.
  • She knows five languages and has worked as a translator also.

Read More

4 hours ago
Netizens found Aamir Liaquat Hussain's doppelgänger 

The internet has discovered the doppelgänger of Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, which...
4 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 28 feb 2022

The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. The participants can check...
4 hours ago
Who is the Ghost of Kyiv ? The story of a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down six Russian jets has gone viral.

Ghost of Kyiv : While Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine,...
4 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery results Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 28 feb 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 26 Feb 2022. Today 1 PM,...
5 hours ago
Watch Video: Hundreds of Ukrainians prevent Russian tanks from approaching Kyiv 

On Monday, Russia's military assault on Ukraine entered its fifth day, with...
23 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 28th February #254 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 254 that was released today, February 28,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
6 mins ago
The British people have made it clear that they want Prince Andrew to’stand back.’

The British public has made its feelings about Prince Andrew's position within...
Meghan Markle
9 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s extraordinary meeting with the Queen and Prince Charles: she was greeted as a “daughter”

Meghan Markle, who left the royal family and moved to the United...
12 mins ago
American Idol Judges give out first platinum ticket

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, as well as host...
Russian national team
12 mins ago
FIFA to suspend Russian national team from World Cup

PARIS: Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, FIFA is in "advanced discussions" about...
Adsence Ad 300X600